Name Jann Wenner Net Worth $600 Million Sources of Income Production, publishing Gender Male Date of Birth Jan 7, 1946 Age 77 years Nationality American Profession Producer, publisher, actor

American publisher and entrepreneur best known as the co-founder and the publisher of "Rolling Stone" magazine, Jann Wenner has amassed a massive $600 million net worth. Other than that, he is also credited with co-founding the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and being a part of the Free Speech Movement.

Jann Wenner Getty Images | Theo Wargo

But before chronicling the world of rock and roll with "Rolling Stone" he published a magazine called "Outside" in 1977 and then purchased the "US Weekly," in 1986. In the year 1987, he entered production with the television series, "I'm from Rolling Stone" and earned a Primetime Emmy nomination for producing the 2009 TV special "The 25th Anniversary Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Concert."

Although "Rolling Stone" remains Wenner's most renowned revenue-generating venture, he also has magazines such as "Men's Journal" under his belt. He has also extended his prowess to the world of film and television production, with cameos and acting gigs in movies and TV shows.

Wenner bought a 6,300-square-foot home in Montauk, New York in year 2009 for a whopping $11.9 million. In addition to that, he owns 4 more properties including a 9,000-square-foot Manhattan brownstone, 6,000 square-foot Manhattan townhome, a ski condo, and a ranch in Sun Valley, Idaho.

Jann Wenner was born on January 7, 1947, in New York City and started living in a boarding school after his parents got divorced. As a student, he wrote a column called "Something's Happening", which helped him get a job at "Ramparts" magazine. He co-founded "Rolling Stone" magazine after borrowing $7,500 from his family. He became a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, and was later named chairman before leaving the position in 2020.

He bought the "US Weekly" in the year 1986 with The Walt Disney Company and in 2006 he purchased Disney's share of the magazine as well. In the year 2016, it was reported that Jann was Selling a 49% stake in Rolling Stone to BandLab Technologies.

Wn married Jane E. Schindelheim in 1968 and they share sons Alexander, Theodore, and Edward. The then couple separated in 1995 and their divorce was finalized in 2011. In the year 1995, Jann started seeing fashion designer Matt Nye. The couple has three children, a son Noah, and twins, India and Jude via surrogacy.

Controversy struck when Wenner was removed from the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation's board over derogatory remarks about female musicians and artists of color. He later apologized for his comments saying that they "diminished the contributions of black and women artists," as per the Washington Post.

Jan was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in the year 2004 and received the Lifetime Achievement in the nonperforming category. In the year 2010, Wenner bagged the Normal Mailer Prize for Lifetime Achievement in Magazine Publishing. This was the same year when he also earned a nomination for Primetime Emmy Nomination for Outstanding Variety, Music, or Comedy Special for "The 25th Anniversary Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Concert."

Was Jann Wenner Removed from the Rock Hall of Fame Foundation?

He was removed from the board following derogatory remarks about artists.

How did Rolling Stone magazine get its name?

Rolling Stone magazine was named after an old saying: ‘A Rolling Stone gathers no moss'.