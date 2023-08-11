 Sci-fi diva of Hollywood: Zoe Saldana Has a $40 Million Net Worth

She's done billion-dollar-grossing movies and has carved her glory on her own. Zoe Saldana is no stranger to eccentric and unique acting roles. She's one of the few Hollywood stars who has done diverse fantasy roles, all catering to different aspects of life and showing her multifaceted approach when it comes to portraying her skills and understanding of life through acting. Throughout her eccentric science fiction movie journey, Saldana solidified herself as a leading Hollywood actress. She was named the second-highest-grossing film actress of all time in 2019. As of 2023, her films had accumulated over $14 billion in collections worldwide.

Saldana's eccentric movie choices and roles have landed her a net worth of $40 million, according to stats calculated by Celebrity Net Worth. Zoe Saldana is one of the few actresses who understands what it takes to explore uncharted territory and dominate it through her incredible charm and finesse.

Saldana debuted as an actor by acting in "Law and Order (1999)." Later on, she went on to explore more suitable roles, including one of a ballerina in the movie "Centre Stage (2000)." Her next big role was in 2002 when she did Crossroads and Drumline alongside leading stars Britney Spears and Nick Cannon.

Saldana's biggest blockbuster role came in 2003 when she starred and shared a screen with Johnny Depp in the Pirates of the Caribbean Franchise. She later starred in "The Terminal" and "Star Trek", earning a name for herself through diverse and significant roles. She later starred in films such as "Haven", "Temptation", "Constellation", "Guess Who", "Premium", "Dirty Deeds", "After Sex", "Blackout", and "Vantage Point" to earn decent millions and accumulate wealth through a stable work profile.

In 2009, Saldana explored the realm of science fiction through her acting. It turns out that she was surprisingly good and adapted well to the genre. She did Star Trek, which grossed $385 million in earnings. She later starred in the Avatar movie franchise, which is one of the biggest Hollywood blockbusters of all time, making millions at the time. She was reportedly paid $4 million for the first "Avatar" movie and $8 million for her role in "Avatar: The Way of Water" in 2022.

In 2010, she starred in a few more movies to gain further momentum in the domain. After doing mainstream cinema, Saldana made her global comeback through "Star Trek 2: Into the Darkness", which bagged $467 million via box office earnings.

She continued to explore Science fiction by acting in billion-dollar movies such as Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) where she played the role of Gamora. Her role was praised by critics worldwide, and the movie turned out to be a global phenomenon, raking in $772 million in earnings. She reportedly earned just $100,000 for her role in the first "Guardians of the Galaxy" movie.

She later did sequels to both "Star Trek" and "Guardians of the Galaxy" movies, along with appearing in Marvel's "Avengers: Endgame" where she was reportedly paid $11 million by Marvel Studios for her role. Also, all her movies ranked high on people's entertainment lists, bagging billions at the box office.

Zoe Saldana seems to be an avid car enthusiast and apparently owns four swanky cars that add to her growing net worth. She owns an Audi R8, worth $200,000, along with an Audi A6 and Audi Q3, both priced at $54,000 and $42,000 respectively. She also owns and drives a Mercedes Ben G- Class worth $1, 57,000.

One of the perks of having a versatile acting career is earning money through social media accounts. Saldana tops the follower game on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram by boasting a fan following of 11.2 Million on Instagram alone, followed by a fan base of 1.2 million on Twitter. Her earnings from social media are unclear; however, it can be anticipated that her income from social media must be pretty decent considering the huge fan following that she currently hosts and entertains on both leading platforms.

As far as her real estate proceedings are concerned, in June 2016, Saldana paid $8.7 million to purchase a lavish house in Beverly Hills, California.

Zoë Yadira Saldaña Nazario was born on June 19th, 1978, in New Jersey, to a Dominican and a Puerto Rican couple. She lived in New York until she was 9 before moving to the Dominican Republic after her father passed away in a traffic accident. While staying in the Dominican Republic, Saldana learned ballet and trained herself to become a ballerina. However, she was later forced to quit as her foot structure was not suitable to pursue ballet full-time. She later moved to New York, where she attended high school and explored theater as an additional hobby to hone. Her theater group traveled a lot to spread a message of positivity through the plays she starred in. While she was starring in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, she was scouted by a talent agency, and that's how she bounced back into the limelight and glamor of Hollywood.