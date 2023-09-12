Name Zlatan Ibrahimovic Net Worth $190 Million Salary $35 Million Gender Male DOB Oct 3, 1981 Age 41 years Nationality Swedish Profession Soccer player

Soccer fans are in shock after AC Milan star and Sweden's top striker so far Zlatan Ibrahimović, officially announced his retirement after a career that fetched him a $190 million net worth.

What are Zlatan Ibrahimovic's sources of income?

Ibrahimovic's income was primarily generated from his career as a soccer player, and yearly earnings are estimated to exceed $20 million. Ibrahimović's salary from his AC Milan contract alone surpasses $1 million, and he garners approximately $20 million from brand endorsements.

During his stint at Manchester United, Ibrahimović reached the pinnacle of his earnings with an annual salary of $35 million. In his final year at Manchester United, his salary slightly fell to $27 million. When he made the move to the LA Galaxy in 2018, he agreed to a salary of $1.4 million.

Image Source: Zlatan Ibrahimovic of AC Milan celebrates after scoring the team's first goal/ Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

Ibrahimović’s brand endorsements

Zlatan Ibrahimović has had affiliations with some of the world's leading brands and presently serves as the ambassador for H&M Move, its sportswear line. In 2018, he took on the role of brand ambassador for Samsung, playing a significant role in their 'What's next?' campaign. Additionally, he represents Volvo Cars as their brand ambassador and is often spotted driving their SUVs. In the past, he has also been the face of Vitamin Well and Dressman.

In 2016, Ibrahimović and Varner Group collaborated to launch a sportswear-focused brand known as A-Z, with the goal of challenging the leading athleisure brands worldwide. Regrettably, due to significant manufacturing expenses, the brand incurred losses and ultimately ceased operations in 2018.

Ibrahimovic's car collection and assets

Zlatan Ibrahimović's impeccable taste in automobiles is evident from his impressive garage collection that includes a Ferrari Monza SP2, Ferrari Daytona SP3, Lamborghini Urus, Porsche 918 Spyder, Maserati GranTurismo MC Stradale, and a Ferrari Enzo.

Additionally, Zlatan displays a passion for high-performance cruiser motorcycles, exemplified by his ownership of a custom matte black Harley Davidson V-Rod. The latest addition to this lineup is another striking white Harley Davidson model.

Like many major soccer players, Ibrahimović has a remarkable penchant for exquisite and high-end watches, and a collection of Rolex timepieces that encompasses remarkable models such as the Rolex GMT-Master II 'Sprite', Rolex Daytona 'John Mayer Dial', Rolex Daytona 'Meteorite Dial', Rolex Daytona 'Eye of the Tiger' 116588TBR, Rolex Daytona Platinum 116576TBR, and Rolex Daytona Rainbow 116595RBOW.

He also boasts a selection of Patek Philippe watches, including the Patek Philippe Aquanaut Chronograph and Patek Philippe Nautilus Chronograph. Other than that, Ibrahimovic has been spotted wearing the Omega MoonSwatch 'Mission to Mars' timepiece.

As for property, Ibrahimović reportedly owns luxurious real estate in locations including Los Angeles, Paris, Manchester, and Milan, as well as a summer residence in Malmo. In 2016, during his time with Manchester United, he attracted attention by renting a six-bedroom mansion in Cheshire, England.

Personal life

Ibrahimović and his longtime partner, Helena Seger, have two sons named Maximilian (born in 2006) and Vincent (born in 2008). Ibrahimović is fluent in five languages: Swedish, Bosnian, English, Spanish, and Italian, and is renowned for his brash and outspoken personality off the field.

It's worth noting that Ibrahimović has faced criticism for his involvement in several conflicts with his own teammates. However, he has also shown his charitable side by generously contributing $51,000 to support the Swedish national soccer team for intellectually disabled athletes, allowing them to participate in the INAS World Football Championships in Brazil on August 11, 2014.

Image Source: Zlatan Ibrahimovic of AC Milan speaks with the media during AC Milan press conference/ Claudio Villa/AC Milan via Getty Images

FAQs

When did Zlatan Ibrahimovic retire from football?

As Zlatan Ibrahimović's contract with A. C. Milan expired in June 2023, the Swedish footballer announced his retirement.

How many free kicks has Zlatan scored?

According to Transfermarkt, Ibrahimovic has scored 17 free kicks for his various clubs.

How many league titles has Zlatan won?

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored 511 goals in his career and 12 league titles.

