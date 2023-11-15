Name Rhys Ifans Net Worth $12.5 million Source of Income Acting DOB Jul 22, 1967 Age 56 years Gender Male Profession Actor, musician, voice actor, singer Nationality Wales

Welsh actor and musician, Rhys Ifans, has carved out a successful career in the entertainment industry, amassing a net worth of $12.5 million. Born on July 22, 1967, in Haverfordwest, Wales, Ifans' has made a name for himself through his versatile acting skills and his involvement in Welsh rock bands.

Ifans' income streams are diverse, ranging from his acting career to his musical endeavors. Early on, he graced theaters with memorable roles in productions like "Hamlet," "A Midsummer Night's Dream," "Under Milk Wood," and "Volpone." His stage journey included appearances at the Donmar Warehouse in "Accidental Death of an Anarchist" in 2003. In 2006, he took on the London stage in Michael Grandage's "Don Juan in Soho" at the Donmar Warehouse. In 2016, he joined forces with the legendary Glenda Jackson for "King Lear," and later, portrayed Ebenezer Scrooge in "A Christmas Carol" at The Old Vic in 2017.

His acting career is marked by roles in notable movies and television series, contributing significantly to his wealth. He gained recognition for his portrayal of characters like Spike in "Notting Hill," Jed Parry in "Enduring Love," and Xenophilius Lovegood in "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1" and Ser Otto Hightower in the HBO fantasy series "House of the Dragon". These roles, among others, have added to his earnings.

Apart from his acting career, Ifans has pursued his passion for music. Ifans served as the lead vocalist for the rock band Super Furry Animals during their early stages, even before the release of any records. Since 2007, he has continued his musical journey as part of the psychedelic rock band The Peth. Collaborating with Super Furry Animals' Dafydd Ieuan, The Peth performed at various concert dates in south Wales and London in the autumn of 2008. Their presence extended to supporting Oasis at a concert held in the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff in 2009.

Ifans dated actress Sienna Miller from 2007 to 2008, and had a relationship with actress Anna Friel from 2011 to 2014. In September 2012, he became a patron of the Welsh-language Wikipedia and actively supported campaigns such as "7 Ways You Can End Homelessness" and the community purchase of Tafarn Sinc, a pub in his native Pembrokeshire.

Notably, he received a BAFTA in 2005 for his portrayal of comedian Peter Cook in the TV film "Not Only But Always." In recognition of his contributions to the film industry, he was awarded an Honorary Fellowship from Bangor University in North Wales on July 16, 2007.

