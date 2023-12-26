What Is Emmy-Nominated Actor Walton Goggins’ Net Worth?

Name Walton Goggins Net Worth $12 million Sources of Income Acting, Production Gender Male Date of Birth November 10, 1971 Age 52 years Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, Film Producer

Recognized for his performances in popular TV series like "Justified," "The Shield," "Sons of Anarchy," and "The Unicorn," Walton Goggins is an American actor and producer who has amassed a net worth of $12 million. He has appeared in several movies, including "Fatman," "The Next Karate Kid," and "Ant-Man and the Wasp." His other notable works include roles in TV shows like "Renegade," "JAG," and "Pacific Blue."

During the 1990s, Goggins made appearances in various TV shows, including "Beverly Hills, 90210," "Pacific Blue," "The Sentinel," "Renegade," "JAG," and "NYPD Blue." He also contributed to TV movies like "Stay the Night," "Humanoids from the Deep," and "The Cherokee Kid." His breakthrough came in 2002 as Shane Vendrell in the acclaimed crime drama "The Shield," which ran for seven seasons until 2008.

During this period, the actor also appeared in episodes of crime series like "Hawaii" and "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" and made appearances in "Criminal Minds" and "CSI: Miami" towards the end of the decade. He also gained widespread recognition for his role as Boyd Crowder in the FX Western crime drama "Justified," earning an Emmy Award nomination.

Simultaneously, Goggins was seen in "Sons of Anarchy" and starred in the HBO series "Vice Principals" from 2016 to 2017. Following this, he took on the military drama "Six" and joined the cast of the British espionage thriller "Deep State." He also bagged the lead role in the CBS sitcom "The Unicorn" and voiced the character Cecil Stedman in the animated superhero series "Invincible." Moreover, in 2020, the actor voiced part of the true-crime podcast "Deep Cover: The Drug Wars."

Walton Goggins visits the IMDb Portrait Studio at SXSW 2023 | Photo by Corey Nickols | Getty Images for IMDb

Film Career

Goggins' film career started in 1992 with roles in "Mr. Saturday Night" and "Forever Young." Two years later, he appeared in "The Next Karate Kid" and continued with supporting roles in movies like "The Apostle," "Switchback," and "Major League: Back to the Minors." In 2000, Goggins made notable appearances in "The Crow: Salvation," "Shanghai Noon," and "Red Dirt."

The following year, the actor starred in "Daddy and Them" and the Academy Award-winning short film "The Accountant." He then took on diverse roles in films like "The Bourne Identity," "House of 1000 Corpses," "Chrystal," "The World's Fastest Indian," "The Architect," "Randy and the Mob," "Winged Creatures," "Miracle at St. Anna," "That Evening Sun," and "Damage."

Later, Goggins shifted to big-budget Hollywood films, featuring in sci-fi action movies such as "Predators" and "Cowboys & Aliens," as well as the action thriller "Straw Dogs" remake. Then, in 2012, he appeared in Steven Spielberg's "Lincoln" and Quentin Tarantino's "Django Unchained."

He was also seen in action films like "Officer Down," "G.I. Joe: Retaliation," "Machete Kills," "American Ultra," "Diablo," and "Mojave." He returned to blockbuster Hollywood in 2018 with roles in "Maze Runner: The Death Cure," "Tomb Raider," and "Ant-Man and the Wasp." His popular works include "Them That Follow," "Words on Bathroom Walls," and the dark comedy "Fatman."

Actors Michael Madsen and Kurt Russell, director Quentin Tarantino, and actors Demian Bichir, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Walton Goggins, Tim Roth, and Bruce Dern | Photo by Chelsea Lauren | WireImage

Business Ventures

Alongside fellow actors Ray McKinnon and Lisa Blount, Goggins co-founded the independent production company Ginny Mule Pictures. During its existence, the company successfully produced four films, which included the Academy Award-winning short film "The Accountant," the drama "Chrystal," the crime comedy "Randy and the Mob," and the drama "That Evening Sun." Furthermore, all of these films featured both Goggins and McKinnon as co-stars.

In 2010, Goggins purchased a home in Los Angeles for $1.5 million. However, in 2021, he sold the property for $3.665 million, exceeding the asking price by $300 thousand.

In 2001, Goggins married Leanne Kaun, a Canadian businesswoman. Unfortunately, Leanne tragically took her own life in 2004. Seven years later, Goggins tied the knot with filmmaker Nadia Conners. The couple has a son together.

What is Walton Goggins best known for?

The actor is best known for his roles on the FX Networks series "The Shield" and "Justified," portraying Detective Shane Vendrell and Boyd Crowder, respectively.

How old is Walton Goggins?

Walton Goggins is 52 years old.

