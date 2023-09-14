Name Virat Kohli Net worth $70 Million Annual Income $24 Million Salary $17.5 million Source of Income Professional cricket, brand endorsements DOB Nov 5, 1988 Age 34 years Gender Male Profession Cricketer Nationality India

Virat Kohli, the renowned Indian cricketer, has carved a name for himself not only on the cricket pitch but also in the world of wealth and fame. With an impressive net worth of $70 million, Kohli ranks among the wealthiest athletes globally. This net worth encompasses various income streams and investments that have propelled him to financial stardom.

Virat Kohli boasts a diverse portfolio of income streams. His substantial earnings come from cricketing contracts with the Indian national team and his Indian Premier League (IPL) team. Additionally, he commands significant fees for brand endorsements, collaborating with top companies worldwide. Beyond endorsements, Kohli has ventured into business, including a clothing line and fitness-related ventures, further diversifying his income sources. Kohli's financial success extends beyond the cricket field, making him one of the most financially prosperous athletes globally.

Kohli's annual income includes INR 7 Crore ($8434545) from his A+ category central retainer with the BCCI. Playing for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League adds another INR 15 Crore ($1807402.50) to his earnings. However, his substantial income is further boosted by his prolific presence on social media platforms, where he ranks 14th among the highest-paid Instagram stars, earning an impressive $1,088,000 per post. In total, Virat Kohli's annual income exceeds $17.5 million, reflecting his status as a cricketing and commercial powerhouse.

Kohli's endorsement deals are a significant contributor to his net worth. He has endorsed an impressive array of brands, from popular sportswear like Puma to technology giants like Google Duo. According to the Economic Times, Kohli charges between INR 7 Crore ($8434545) and 10 Crore ($1204935.00) a day for endorsing a particular brand, showcasing his immense marketability.

Apart from his cricketing career, Kohli has ventured into the business world. He co-owns the Indian Super League club FC Goa, the International Premier Tennis League franchise UAE Royals, and the Pro Wrestling League franchise Bengaluru Yodhas. Additionally, he launched his charity foundation in 2013, focusing on assisting disadvantaged children.

Kohli's financial empire extends to a diverse range of assets. He owns multiple real estate properties, with residences in both Delhi and Mumbai. His Mumbai apartment in Bandra, bought in 2012 for INR 9 crore, ($1084441.50) was given a lavish makeover by a renowned interior designer, adding to its value. His Delhi residence reflects his personal style and affluence.

Year Earnings 2021 $50 Million 2022 $63 Million 2023 $70 Million

Platform Followers Instagram 258M followers Twitter 57.8M Followers Facebook 51M followers

Virat Kohli found love with Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, whom he married in late 2017. The couple welcomed their daughter, Vamika, in early 2021. Kohli's philanthropic efforts, including his charity foundation, reflect his commitment to giving back to society.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma attend the Christian Dior Womenswear Fall 2023 show at the Gateway of India monument on March 30, 2023, in Mumbai, India/ Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Christian Dior

On the cricketing front, Kohli's illustrious career has been showered with awards and accolades. He has earned honors like the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy and the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, cementing his legacy as one of cricket's greatest batsmen.

