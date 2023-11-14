Name Viola Davis Net Worth $25 Million Date of Birth August 11, 1965 Age 58 Years Gender Female Profession Actor, film producer Nationality United States of America

Viola Davis, a highly acclaimed American actress, has not only carved a distinguished career in both theater and film but also amassed substantial wealth along the way. With a net worth of $25 million, her financial success is a testament to her outstanding talent and the numerous awards she has received.

(L-R) Julius Tennon, Genesis Tennon, and Viola Davis walk the runway during "Le Défilé L'Oréal Paris - Walk Your Worth" Show as part of Paris Fashion Week at the Eiffel Tower on October 01, 2023 in Paris, France. Getty Images | Photo by Pietro S. D'Aprano

Davis' journey in the entertainment industry began with her first paid acting job in 1996, a minor role in the film "The Substance of Fire." However, it was on the Broadway stage that she truly made her presence known, particularly with her role as Tonya in the 2001 production of "King Hedley II." This portrayal earned her her first Tony Award, setting the stage for her success in theater.

In addition to her theater accolades, Davis expanded her horizons to film and television. She appeared in notable films such as "Out of Sight," "Solaris," "Traffic," and "Syriana." Although some of her early roles were brief, her talent shone through. She also took on recurring roles in television shows like "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," "Traveler," and "Century City," and made a guest appearance in "Law & Order: Criminal Intent."

In her illustrious career, Viola Davis has earned numerous prestigious awards across various entertainment realms. In 2008, her impactful performance in the film "Doubt" led to numerous award nominations, despite appearing in just one scene. She continued to make waves in the theater, winning another Tony Award for her leading role in "Fences" in 2010. Simultaneously, she played a major role in the film "It's Kind of a Funny Story." Her role in the 2011 film "The Help," which was deeply significant to her family heritage, earned her an Academy Award nomination and two Screen Actors Guild Awards. These achievements underscore her multifaceted income sources in both theater and film.

Julius Tennon and Viola Davis attend the "Monster" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2023, in Cannes, France. Getty Images | Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto

In 2016, the actress purchased a lavish estate in Toluca Lake for $5.7 million. This two-story property boasts 7,500 square feet of living space and features sophisticated amenities such as a 600-bottle wine cellar, a private theater with a 4K projector, and an outdoor area with fountains, a pool, a built-in BBQ, and a fire pit. Despite her real estate acquisitions, Davis made a significant financial move when she sold her property in Los Angeles for $1.15 million in 2017.

Davis' personal life is marked by a happy marriage to fellow actor Julius Tennon, with whom she tied the knot in 2002. They also adopted a child together.

Her television work has garnered her a Primetime Emmy Award and two Screen Actors Guild Awards. On the theater stage, she has claimed two Tony Awards and three Drama Desk Awards. In the world of film, her accolades include an Academy Award, a British Academy Film Award, a Golden Globe Award, three Critics' Choice Movie Awards, and an impressive four Screen Actors Guild Awards. Remarkably, she has achieved the coveted EGOT status, having won all four major American entertainment awards. Moreover, she is only the third performer in history to accomplish both EGOT and the Triple Crown of Acting.

(L-R) Quinta Brunson, Julius Tennon, Viola Davis, and Maya Penn attend the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023, in New York City. Getty Images | Photo by Cindy Ord

What is Viola Davis' most significant career achievement?

Viola Davis' most significant career achievement is arguably her Academy Award win for her role in the film "Fences."

How did Viola Davis start her acting career?

Viola Davis began her acting career with her first paid role in the film "The Substance of Fire" in 1996. She gradually made her way to the theater, where she gained recognition and eventually transitioned to a successful career in film and television.

Is Viola Davis active on social media?

Yes, Viola Davis maintains an active presence on social media platforms, engaging with her fans and followers.