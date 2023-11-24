Name Victoria Principal Net Worth $350 Million Sources of Income Acting and Businesses Date of Birth January 3, 1950 Age 73 Years Gender Female Nationality United States of America Profession Actress, Model, Singer, Author, Entrepreneur, Film Producer

The American actress and businesswoman Victoria Principal is estimated to have a net worth of $350 million. Victoria became famous after starring in the daily soap "Dallas" in the 1980s and has been seen in several films since then. Some of her most remarkable movie appearances include "Dancing in the Dark", "The Naked Ape", "The Life and Times of Judge Roy Bean", "Naked Lie", "Blind Witness," "Earthquake", etc. In 1989, Victoria launched Principal Secret, her beauty and skincare company.

Victoria Principal at the Carousel Ball in Beverly Hills | Getty Images | Photo by Jeff Kravitz

The primary sources of the Victoria Principal's income are her acting projects and business. Her interest in natural beauty products made her start the skincare line Principal Secret. The business slowly and gradually grew into an empire. Reportedly, she made a whopping $1.5 billion in profits. In 2019, Victoria sold her company Principal Secret to Guthy Renker reportedly for about $100-$200 million.

Ivanka Trump (L) and Victoria Principal (R) | Getty Images | Photo by Amy Sussman

Victoria Principal's real estate

The actress and entrepreneur has a large real estate portfolio which includes luxurious houses in Malibu, Beverly Hills, and Big Sur. Besides this, she also owns a beautiful mansion in Switzerland. In 2012, Victoria also built a ranch property outside her Los Angeles home. This was done to handle and manage the animal rescue operations.

Victoria Principal with her husband Dr Harry Glassman | Getty Images | Photo by Tom Wargacki

Victoria Principal during AFI Tribute | Getty Images | Photo by Jeff Kravitz

Victoria's first marriage was with Christopher Skinner, a writer and producer. They first met on the sets of "Dallas." The couple got married in 1978 but filed for divorce two years later. Victoria then met Andy Gibb, the English Singer, and started a relationship with him. Unfortunately, they parted ways in 1982. Later, she met Dr. Harry Glassman and got married to him in 1985 in Texas. However, due to incorrigible issues, the actress divorced him in 2006. Dr. Glassman was a plastic surgeon working in Beverly Hills.

- Bravo Otto Germany 1981 (Winner): Best Female TV Star (TV-Star w)

- Bravo Otto Germany 1982 (Winner): Best Female TV Star (TV-Star w)

- Genii Lifetime Achievement Award 1999 (Winner): Women in Television

- Golden Globes, USA 1973 (Nominee): Most Promising Newcomer - Female for "The Life and Times of Judge Roy Bean"

- Golden Apple Awards 1982 (Nominee): Sour Apple

- Golden Globes, USA 1983 (Nominee): Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama for "Dallas"

- Bravo Otto Germany 1983 (Nominee): Best Female TV Star (TV-Star w)

- Soap Opera Digest Awards 1986 (Nominee): Outstanding Actress in a Leading Role on a Prime Time Serial for "Dallas"

Christiane Amanpour, Rita Wilson, chief correspondent for AP, Edith Lederer, and actress Victoria Principal | Getty Images | Photo by Vince Bucci

