Victoria Beckham, a British singer, songwriter, and author known for being a member of the pop group the 'Spice Girls,' boasts of a $450 million net worth, shared with her husband, soccer star David Beckham. During the late 1990s, she achieved fame as a member of the all-female pop ensemble with the moniker "Posh Spice" first mentioned in the July 1996 edition of the British music magazine, "Top of the Pops." Following the band's dissolution, she inked deals for singles with Virgin Records and Telstar Records and recorded four songs that made it to the UK Top 10.

What are Victoria Beckham's sources of income?

With music having contributed largely to her initial income, followed by her fashion brand, the Beckhams reportedly earned about $45 million annually in 2011, as per Forbes. She has been involved in various endorsement projects for brands such as Rocawear. Beckham also earned a lot for a Christmas Tesco advert with her fellow Spice Girls in 2007 and signed a $14 million deal with Armani in 2009.

Her partnership with Estée Lauder, where she launched two successful collections in the 2010s, potentially inspired her to create Victoria Beckham Beauty in 2019. She has also generated income through book deals, appearances in documentaries, and roles as a judge on fashion programs such as "Germany's Next Top Model" and "Project Runway."

Despite her initial fame with the Spice Girls, Victoria Beckham is now primarily known for the Victoria Beckham fashion label launched in 2008. She later introduced a more affordable line called Victoria by Victoria Beckham in 2011. Despite some initial criticism from industry insiders, her designs have gained recognition at events including the Paris Fashion Week 2023.

Beckham once again joined the Spice Girls for a 2007 reunion tour, while they released a "Greatest Hits" album in November during the same year. Known as the "Return of the Spice Girls" tour, it spanned 47 concerts across Europe and North America. This tour was a massive success and raked in more than $70 million in revenue, to be ranked as the 8th highest-grossing one in 2008.

Real Estate and other assets

The Beckhams acquired their most renowned residence in 1999 for $3.3 million, and invested an additional $4 million for renovations, leading the media to affectionately nickname it "Beckingham Palace." In 2007, the couple bought a Beverly Hills mansion for $18.7 million, which they successfully sold for $33 million in 2018. Their property portfolio extends to a $4 million house in the south of France and a lavish mansion in the fashionable Holland Park neighborhood of West London, which they acquired for $41 million in 2013. Moreover, in 2016, they acquired a converted barn located in the tranquil village of Great Tew in the Cotswolds, situated about two hours outside of London, at an approximate cost of $8 million.

A handbag enthusiast, Victoria Beckham boasts an impressive collection of more than 100 coveted Hermes Birkin bags. Among these is a striking pink Birkin bag, acquired for a staggering $131,000. In total, her handbag collection is valued at nearly $2 million.

Personal life

Victoria and David Beckham's romance began in early 1997 when they crossed paths at a charitable soccer match. Their engagement was officially announced in 1998, earning them the affectionate media moniker "Posh and Becks." The couple exchanged vows on July 4, 1999, in a picturesque Irish ceremony where their four-month-old son, Brooklyn, played the role of the ring bearer. Victoria adorned herself with a diamond coronet on this special day. The extravagant wedding reception reportedly incurred expenses approaching $825,000.

In their journey together, Victoria and David Beckham have been blessed with four children: their eldest son, Brooklyn Joseph, followed by their sons Romeo James, Cruz David, and their daughter, Harper Seven.

FAQs

Is Victoria Beckham married?

Yes, she is married to David Beckham.

How many kids does Victoria Beckham have?

The former Spice Girl is a parent to four children.

Does Victoria Beckham have a clothing brand?

She founded Victoria Beckham, her own clothing line, in 2008.

