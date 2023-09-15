What is US Open Champion Coco Gauff's Net Worth?

Name Coco Gauff Net Worth $12 Million Salary $1 Million Sources of Income Endorsements, Tournaments Gender Female Date of Birth March 13, 2004 Age 19 Nationality United States Profession Tennis Player

Tennis player Coco Gauff has won six WTA Tour singles titles, including a major at the 2023 US Open. She has eight double titles under her belt and was the No. 1 junior after winning the junior 2018 French Open singles title and a junior major doubles title at the 2018 US Open. Her net worth is somewhere around $12 million, as per INSIDER.

Like the majority of athletes, Coco Gauff's net worth can be attributed to not the competitions but to the sponsors that she has managed to attract with her tennis skills. According to Forbes, she is now $3,000,000 richer all thanks to her winning the US Open. She is the youngest US Open American champion since Serena Williams.

Gauff uses a racket by Head Boom which features 16 main and 19 cross strings. She also wears New Balance clothing and tennis shoes. She signed a multi-year sponsorship contract with New Balance. At the 2021 French Open, she was seen wearing the New Balance outfit of bold mismatched color splotches. She also has a multi-year sponsorship agreement with Italian food company Barilla, which also sponsors big players like Roger Federer.

Coco Gauff | Getty Images | Vaughn Ridley

Gauff was born in Atlanta on March 13, 2004, to Candi and Corey Gauff, who both resided in Delray Beach, Florida. She has two younger brothers who played basketball at Georgia State University. She began playing tennis at the age of six. Gauff's parents reportedly gave up their careers to focus on training their daughter and her father later became her primary coach while her mother focused on her education.

Gauff is a Christian and prays with her father before every match. After winning the Cincinnati Open recently, she said, "I’d like to thank my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. I spent a lot of nights alone, crying trying to figure it out. I still have a lot to figure out, but I thank Him for covering me."

Coco Gauff has been in the spotlight for many years now and she says that she does "want to venture out into other things" as per Insider. She is interested in taking on some projects in the beauty realm and even shares her outfit and jewelry choices on TikTok.

"I love makeup. I love that type of thing. I just haven't thought about how I would build that into a brand, per se," she told the publication. The publication also reports that Gauff has managed to save most of her fortune to date.

Coco Gauff is only 19 and lives with her parents. She has not bought any real estate yet. She does have a black Audi e-tron which was bought by her father after she won her first Grand Slam.

Gauff has won six WTA Tour singles titles, including the recent US Open. She has won 14 titles in her entire career and also reached the finals of the 2022 French Open. She previously reached the fourth round of the Australian Open in 2020 and 2023 and also reached the fourth round of the Wimbledon Championship back in 2019 and 2021.

Are Coco Gauff and Jimmy Butler dating?

No, they are not seeing each other, but Bulter said that he does want to see her win every time.

Are Coco Gauff and Christopher Eubanks related?

They have known each other for a long time now, he once said, "She's like a little sister to me, I've known Coco since she was about 6 or 7."

What is Coco Gauff's Net Worth?

As of 2023, Coco Gauff's net worth is around $12 million.

