Trisha Yearwood, the accomplished country singer, actress, and celebrity chef, boasts a net worth of $400 million, a fortune largely attributed to her partnership with fellow country singer Garth Brooks. Beyond her initial success in the music industry, Yearwood's career showcases a unique blend of musical achievements and entrepreneurial ventures.

Don Henley (L) and Trisha Yearwood attend the 2023 Austin City Limits Hall Of Fame Induction show. Getty Images | Photo by Gary Miller

Yearwood's primary source of income comes from her music career, which catapulted her to stardom with the release of her self-titled debut album in 1991. The album's standout track, "She's in Love with the Boy," not only topped the Country charts but also contributed to the album's massive success, eventually reaching double-platinum status. This groundbreaking achievement made Yearwood the first female country singer to sell over a million copies of her debut album. Subsequent albums, such as the emotionally charged "Hearts in Armor" in 1992 and the collaborative effort "The Song Remembers When" in 1993, achieved commercial success. In 2005, Trisha Yearwood released her tenth studio record "Jasper County". In 2007, Yearwood signed with Big Machine Records and released "Heaven, Heartache and the Power of Love" receiving critical acclaim.

Trisha Yearwood's business ventures

Following the triumph of her debut album, the singer ventured into fragrance promotion by partnering with Revlon for the WildHeart fragrance. Moreover, her foray into the culinary world in 2008 with the cookbook "Georgia Cooking in an Oklahoma Kitchen" marked the beginning of her career as a celebrity chef. Her cooking show, "Trisha's Southern Kitchen," on the Food Network has added to her income. The show, which debuted in 2012, showcases her culinary skills and has garnered widespread acclaim.

Trisha Yearwood performs onstage during the 16th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors. | Getty Images | Photo by Jason Kempin

Following her 1991 divorce, Yearwood invested in a residence in Nashville, acquiring a 6,500-square-foot home for $432,000. In 2014, she listed the property for an impressive $2.2 million. This spacious property, boasting 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, and a swimming pool, sits on a sprawling 4-acre estate.

Later in 2008, Yearwood and her husband, Garth Brooks purchased a residence in Malibu for just under $5 million. Situated in the gated community of Paradise Cove, the Malibu home features half an acre of land, complete with private beach access. The couple successfully sold the property for $7 million later on.

Yearwood's first marriage to Chris Latham in 1987 ended in divorce four years later. After five years of living together in Tennessee, a second marriage to bassist Bobby Reynolds also ended in divorce in 1999. However, it was in 2005 that Yearwood found love again with country music icon Garth Brooks. Their friendship blossomed into a romantic relationship, culminating in a proposal from Brooks on stage in front of thousands of fans. Yearwood's role as stepmother to Garth Brooks's three children illustrates the depth of their family bond, marking a chapter of stability and happiness in her personal life.

(L-R) Wynonna Judd and Trisha Yearwood. Getty Images | Photo by Terry Wyatt

How did Trisha Yearwood meet Garth Brooks?

Trisha and Garth first crossed paths at the peak of their careers. Their friendship blossomed into a romance, and Garth Brooks proposed to Trisha in front of thousands of fans.

What is Trisha Yearwood's best-selling album?

Trisha Yearwood's best-selling album is her 1997 greatest hits collection "(Songbook) A Collection of Hits", which achieved quadruple platinum status.

How often do Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood spend time apart?

The couple is known for spending less than five days apart per year.