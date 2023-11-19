Name Trippie Redd Net Worth $5 million DOB June 18, 1999 Age 24 years Gender Male Profession Rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer Nationality American

Another sparkling SoundCloud success story, American rapper and singer Trippie Redd has carved a niche for himself in the hip-hop scene by blending rap with melodic sounds to earn a $5 million net worth. From his early days releasing music and mixtapes online to becoming a chart-topping artist, Redd has risen through the ranks, producing hits like "Dark Knight Dummo" and "Under Enemy Arms."

Trippie Redd performs during the Summer Smash. Getty Images | Photo by Barry Brecheisen

Redd's income primarily trickles in from his musical ventures such as collaborations with Lil Wop and Kodie Shane, as well as a record deal with Strange Entertainment. The release of his debut mixtape, "A Love Letter to You," marked a breakthrough for the digital artist, with standout singles like "Love Scars" gaining millions of views and streams.

His success continued to escalate with subsequent projects such as "Life's a Trip," "A Love Letter to You 3," and "Pegasus." These albums not only showcased his musical talent but also generated revenue through sales, streaming, and chart rankings.

Beyond album releases, the rapper's collaborations with artists, including KSI, Juice Wrld, PartyNextDoor, and Playboy Carti, raked in more cash. While endorsements and brand partnerships are significant contributors to his net worth, Redd's strategic musical choices and adaptability continue to fuel his success.

Redd owns a $7.5 million mansion in Southwest Ranches. Situated on 4.6 acres, the expansive 18,923-square-foot residence features nine bedrooms and 11.5 bathrooms. The luxurious amenities include a chef’s kitchen, two offices, an indoor basketball court with an exercise area, and a wine cellar. The property boasts an eight-car garage and a parking space for up to 20 cars.

Redd's personal life has been marked by a series of controversies and confrontations within the music industry. Notably, his public denouncement of rapper 6ix9ine on Twitter led to a physical altercation in a New York hotel in November 2017. Redd also had initial conflicts with fellow rapper XXXTentacion, but the two managed to reconcile and even collaborated on tracks before XXXTentacion's untimely passing in June 2018. The rapper has also had legal troubles in the past, with arrests for altercations, including an assault on rapper FDM Grady in May 2018, and a subsequent arrest for allegedly pistol-whipping a woman a few months later.

Trippie Redd and guest, before Tommy Hilfiger fall/winter runway. Getty Images | Photo by Jeremy Moeller

What is Trippie Redd's most successful album?

Trippie Redd's most successful album to date is "A Love Letter to You 4," which debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200.

Has Trippie Redd won any Grammy Awards?

As of now, Trippie Redd has not won any Grammy Awards, but he has received nominations.

How did Trippie Redd start his music career?

In 2014, Trippie Redd began releasing music online and gained recognition through collaborations, eventually landing a record deal with Strange Entertainment.

