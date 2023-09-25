Name William Anthony Parker Jr Net Worth $85 Million Salary $14.4 Million Sources of Income NBA Salary, Endorsements, Business Ventures Gender Male Date of Birth May 17, 1982 Age 41 Years Nationality France Profession Basketball player, Athlete, Actor

Tony Parker is a retired professional basketball player hailing from France. Born on May 17, 1982, in Bruges, Belgium, he rose to fame as one of the NBA's premier point guards. Parker's illustrious career includes numerous accolades, both on and off the court, contributing to his substantial net worth of $85 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.

Tony Parker's wealth primarily stems from his successful NBA career, endorsements, and astute business ventures. His remarkable skills on the basketball court earned him substantial salaries throughout his career. Additionally, lucrative endorsement deals with major brands boosted his income significantly. Parker's foray into the world of business, including ownership in ASVEL, a French basketball club, and the launch of his basketball academy, added to his diversified income streams.

During his NBA career, which spanned from 2001 to 2019, Tony Parker earned a staggering $170 million in salary alone. His average salary while playing for the San Antonio Spurs was $12.5 million, with his highest single-season salary reaching $15.4 million in the 2016-2017 season. In August 2014, Parker signed a lucrative three-year, $43.3 million contract extension with the Spurs, highlighting his continued value to the team.

Tony Parker's business acumen extends beyond the basketball court. He invested in the French basketball club ASVEL, where he held various roles, including Vice President of Basketball Operations and eventually becoming the majority shareholder and president of the team. Parker's commitment to basketball education led him to establish his own basketball academy in Lyon, France. Furthermore, he embarked on a music career, releasing a successful French-language hip-hop album titled "TP."

At 15, Parker joined Paris's INSEP sports institute, honing his skills. In 1999, he turned pro, signing with Paris Basket Racing after two seasons in the French amateur league. His NBA career began in 2001 when the San Antonio Spurs drafted him 28th overall. He played a crucial role in their 2013 Eurobasket victory and captained the team from 2003 until retiring. In 2017, a ruptured quadriceps tendon cut his season short. Despite challenges, he continued with the Spurs, averaging 7.7 points per game in his final season. Parker retired in June 2019 and had his No. 9 jersey retired by the Spurs in November 2019.

Tony Parker owns an expansive 53-acre Hill Country estate in Anaqua Springs which was originally listed for $19.5 million. According to the San Antonio Express-News, the property features a mansion with luxurious amenities such as a wine room, home theater, and a gym. Outdoors, it has a tennis court, sand volleyball court, and a water park. Despite being on the market since 2021, it remains unsold, and Parker recently removed it from listing.

Tony Parker's car collection

Porsche 918 Spyder Lamborghini Murcielago LP640-4 Lamborghini Countach LP5000 QV Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano Ferrari F430 Spider Bentley Continental GTC Convertible DMC DeLorean

Aside from his basketball and business endeavors, Tony Parker is known for his philanthropic efforts. He reserved tickets for underprivileged kids at each of his NBA home games, demonstrating his commitment to giving back to the community. Parker is also the first Ambassador for Make-A-Wish France, further highlighting his dedication to charitable causes. In terms of his personal life, Parker's relationship with actress Eva Longoria garnered significant media attention. They were married in 2007 but ultimately divorced in 2011 amid rumors and lawsuits related to their separation.

Four-time NBA Champion (2003, 2005, 2007, 2014) NBA Finals MVP (2007) Multiple NBA All-Star selections FIBA EuroBasket Gold Medalist with the French National Team (2013)

What is Tony Parker's net worth?

Tony Parker's net worth is estimated to be $85 million.

Is Tony Parker listed in the Hall of Fame?

Yes, Tony Parker has been inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Who is Tony Parker dating?

He is currently dating French tennis player Alize Lim.

