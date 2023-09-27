Name Tom Ford Net Worth $2 Billion Salary N/A Annual Income N/A Sources of Income Fashion, Directing DOB 27 August 1961 Age 62 Years Gender Male Nationality United States of America Profession Fashion Designer, Film Director

Tom Ford is a fashion and film icon with a net worth of $2 billion, as per Celebrity Net Worth. He started as an actor and later transformed many famous fashion brands like Gucci and Yves Saint Laurent. His debut film "A Single Man" also received acclaim. Ford's financial success is evident in his global property holdings, including his Santa Fe ranch. His journey, from acting to reshaping luxury brands and leaving a mark in the film industry, highlights his enduring influence and financial power.

Tom Ford's income comes from two major sources: fashion and film. With a remarkable net worth of $2 billion, his journey to financial success is quite extraordinary. In November 2022, he made a significant leap in wealth by selling his own fashion brand to Estée Lauder for an astounding $2.8 billion.

Tom initially aimed for an acting career, which led to him landing an impressive twelve television commercials concurrently. However, he discovered his passion for fashion and decided to pursue it. His fashion career took off as he worked with respected names like Cathy Hardwick and Perry Ellis. In 1990, he joined Gucci as the head of their women's ready-to-wear line when the brand was struggling.

Over the next fifteen years, Tom's creative genius played a pivotal role in reviving Gucci. He ascended to the position of Creative Director, orchestrating an incredible transformation that lifted Gucci's value from near bankruptcy to an astounding $10 billion. His contributions to the fashion world were celebrated with numerous prestigious awards.

Tom then shifted his focus to the world of film. He ventured into writing, producing, and directing, resulting in the critically acclaimed feature film, "A Single Man," starring Colin Firth and Julianne Moore. Tom Ford's success in both fashion and film has offered him the means to acquire financial success.

Estée Lauder sale

In November 2022, Tom Ford sold his brand to Estée Lauder for a whopping $2.8 billion, their biggest purchase ever. After taxes, his net worth quickly jumped from $500 million to an impressive $2 billion. Tom Ford's brand was already making $1 billion each year from selling products like clothes, makeup, and fragrances.

Tom Ford has an impressive real estate collection. He owns a $52 million Hamptons estate with a Kennedy family connection, a $40 million mansion in Los Angeles near the Playboy Mansion, and a $51 million mansion in Palm Beach, Florida. He also had a massive ranch in Santa Fe, New Mexico, with a Wild West town featured in movies like "3:10 to Yuma" and "Thor," which he sold in 2021 for an undisclosed amount.

In 2014, Tom Ford married his partner of 28 years, Richard Buckley, whom he met in an elevator in 1986 and fell in love with instantly. They became parents to their son, Alexander John "Jack" Buckley Ford, born in 2012 through a surrogate. Sadly, in September 2021, Richard, who had once been the editor-in-chief of Vogue Hommes International, passed away at the age of 71, marking a significant moment in Tom Ford's personal life.

Is Tom Ford Married?

Yes, he was married to Richard Buckley.

How tall is Tom Ford?

He is six feet tall.

Does Tom Ford have siblings?

Yes, he has one sister named Jennifer Ford.