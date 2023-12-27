Name Billy Zane Net Worth $20 Million Sources of Income Acting, Production, and Directing Gender Male Date of Birth February 24, 1966 Age 57 Years Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, Film Producer, Voice Actor, Film Director

Billy Zane, the accomplished American actor best known for his role in "Titanic," boasts a net worth of $20 million. His career, spanning over decades, includes films such as "Back to The Future" and "The Phantom." He has also starred in the production "Six Dance Lessons in Six Weeks" at London's West End.

Zane's early roles in films like "Back to The Future" and "Critters" marked the beginning of a successful journey. His breakthrough came with the role of Caledon Hockley in the iconic film "Titanic" in 1997, contributing significantly to his financial success. The film grossed over $2 billion globally. Notable television appearances include roles in "Twin Peaks," "Charmed," and recurring roles in series like "Samantha Who?" and "The Deep End."

From lead roles in "The Phantom" in 1996 and "Dead Calm" in 1989 to supporting roles in critically acclaimed films like "The Believer" in 2001, Zane made a name for himself. He played major roles in "Tales From the Crypt Presents: Demon Knight" and "The Phantom." He also produced "I Woke Up Early the Day I Died," a silent film parodying bad filmmaking.

Zane contributed his voice to "Kingdom Hearts" and "Pocahontas II." His involvement in the critically acclaimed film, "The Believer," where he portrayed neo-Nazi Curtis Zampf, won the Grand Jury Prize at Sundance Film Festival in 2001. Later, he played recurring roles in "Charmed" and the West End production of "Six Dance Lessons in Six Weeks."

In 2006, the actor featured in the international film, "Turkish film Valley of the Wolves Iraq." He went on to star in the action/thriller film "The Kill Hole" and even took on a role as a gold-colored Colonel Sanders in a KFC commercial. His involvement in "Community and The Boys" was widely appreciated.

Zane was born William George Zane Jr. on February 24, 1966, in Chicago, Illinois. Raised in the Greek Orthodox faith, Zane's parents anglicized their surname from Zanetakos to Zane. During his formative years, he attended Francis W. Parker School in Chicago and spent summers at the Harand Camp of the Theatre Arts in Wisconsin.

The actor has been married twice. His first marriage was to actress Lisa Collins, lasting from 1989 to 1995. Subsequently, he became engaged to Chilean actress Leonor Varela and later to British actress Kelly Brook. In 2010, he began dating American model Candice Neil, with whom he shares two children. The actor owns a $2.5 million house in Hollywood Hills and a villa on Greece's Zakynthos island.

- B-Movie Award (2000): Best Actor for "I Woke Up Early the Day I Died"

- Blockbuster Entertainment Award (1998): Favorite Supporting Actor - Drama for "Titanic"

- Rome International Movie Awards (2022): May Award for Best Acting Ensemble in "Stallone: Frank, That Is"

Did Billy Zane collaborate with Michael Jackson?

Yes, in 2001, Billy Zane danced alongside Michael Jackson in the music video "You Rock My World."

When did Billy Zane make his film debut?

Billy Zane made his film debut with "Back to the Future" in 1985.

Did Billy Zane have a role in "Zoolander: Supermodel"?

Yes, Billy Zane had a recurring role, playing a fictionalized version of himself in the 2016 satire comedy series "Zoolander: Supermodel."

