Tim Burton Net worth $100 million Gender Male DOB Aug 25, 1958 Age 65 Nationality United States of America Profession Film Producer, Film director, Screenwriter, Artist, Animator, Television producer, Actor, Television Director, Poet, Visual Artist

For more than a quarter of a century, Tim Burton has maintained his position as one of Hollywood's most accomplished directors. His creative genius has left an indelible mark on virtually every film genre—live-action, animation, and more. His unique approach to storytelling has propelled him to his current esteemed position in the industry.

The American filmmaker, producer, writer, poet, and stop-motion artist currently has a net worth of approximately $100 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. He gained significant fame for his directorial work in movies such as "Beetlejuice," "Edward Scissorhands," "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," and "Corpse Bride."

In 2010, Tim Burton earned $50 million from "Alice in Wonderland", which included a back-end deal for directing, tied to the film's worldwide gross of $1.02 billion and a share of DVD and pay-TV revenue, per The Richest. In 2010, Tim Burton received $3 million in royalties from his older films.

Tim Burton attends "Tim Burton, The Labyrinth" exhibition. Julien Hekimian/Getty Images

Batman Forever (Gross Earning - $184,031,112)

Batman Returns (Gross Earning - $162,831,698)

The Nightmare Before Christmas (Gross Earning - $75,082,668)

Edward Scissorhands (Gross Earning - $56,362,352)

Tim Burton's Corpse Bride (Gross Earning - $53,359,111)

Mars Attacks (Gross Earning - $37,771,017)

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (Gross Earning - $37,519,139)

Frankenweenie (Gross Earning - $35,291,068)

9 (Gross Earning - $31,749,894)

James and The Giant Peach (Gross Earning - $28,946,127)

Tim Burton attends the world premiere of Netflix's "Wednesday". Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

Tim's net worth might have been even higher if not for the financial implications of two marriages and the dissolution of a long-term relationship with Helena Bonham Carter which lasted from 2001 to 2014. Although they were not legally married, it is reported that she received an estimated $20 million worth of real estate as part of their separation settlement.

During their relationship Tim Burton and Helena Bonham Carter resided in London, where they notably occupied two adjacent homes that were connected. Following their separation, Bonham Carter acquired ownership of the combined property while Burton purchased a new nearby house for $14 million.

Timothy Walter Burton was born in Burbank, California, on August 25, 1958. Growing up in the heart of the entertainment industry, he displayed an early talent for drawing and animation. In 1976, he enrolled at the California Institute of the Arts. During his second year there, he entered the Disney animation program, eventually becoming a Disney animator two years later. However, the job, which involved painstakingly drawing 129,000 frames for a 90-minute animated film, proved to be less enjoyable for Burton, and his distinctive style didn't align with Disney's, leading to his departure from the studio.

Burton was married to German artist Lena Gieseke from 1987 to 1991, followed by a second marriage to actress Lisa Marie Smith from 1993 to 2001. From 2001 to 2014, he was in a relationship with actress Helena Bonham Carter, although they never publicly confirmed their legal marital status. They share two children: a son named William Raymond and a daughter named Nell.

Burton has been nominated for and won many awards during his long career. Most notably, Burton was honored in 2010 with the insignia of Chevalier of Arts and Letters from the French Ministry of Culture in recognition of his significant contributions to the arts.

Who are Tim Burton's favorite actors?

Michael Keaton, Jack Nicholson, Danny DeVito, Winona Ryder, and Christopher Walken are Burton's favorites.

What is Tim Burton's masterpiece?

"Edward Scissorhands" is considered by many to be Burton's movie masterpiece, and it also marked his first of several collaborations with one of his favorite actors, Johnny Depp.

Why is Tim Burton so popular?

Tim Burton is a visionary filmmaker known for his distinct and unmistakable style.

