What Is Thomson Reuters Chairman David Thomson's Net Worth?

Name David Thomson Net Worth $50 Billion Sources of Income Businesses, Investments Gender Male Date of Birth Jun 12, 1957 Age 66 years Nationality Canadian, British Profession Businessperson

David Thomson is a Canadian-British media magnate and one of the richest people in the world. He is currently the chairman of the Thomson Reuters corporation. He started as a business associate and was also the manager of The Bay Store at Cloverdale Mall in Etobicoke. He was previously the president of Zellers. After the company merged with Reuters Group, David assumed the position of chairman. As of 2023, David Thomson's net worth is estimated at $50 billion.

David Thomson | Getty Images | Photo by Gary Hershorn

A large part of David's wealth is said to have come from his involvement with the investment firm Woodbridge. This company plays an important role in managing the family fortune.

Career

David began his career as a junior associate at the financial services firm McLeod Young Weir. He later announced that he was going to establish an independent firm beyond his family's empire. He founded Osmington Incorporated which focused on real estate. In 2010, Osmington sold its stake in eight retail properties to the Canada Pension Plan for $336 million. Osmington is a major investor in FarmersEdge, a precision agriculture company. It is also a partner in True North Sports and Entertainment, owners of the National Hockey League's Winnipeg Jets, and the Canada Life Centre. He also inherited the British title of Baron Thomson of Fleet.

In 2007, Thomson Corporation merged with the British firm Reuters Group in a deal valued at $17 billion. Following this merger, the newly formed entity embarked on an expansion journey, acquiring various companies to diversify its portfolio and strengthen its global presence. Notable acquisitions included Discovery Logic and Complinet, enhancing the company's capabilities and offering a wider range of services to its clients. These strategic moves reflected the company's commitment to innovation and its pursuit of a broader market reach.

Art Collection

David is known for collecting fine art. He owns artworks by legendary artists like Egon Schiele as well as Edvard Munch. He is known to have broken many records with his purchases. For instance, he bought Turner's "Seascape: Folkestone" for a record $8.95 million and invested in Rembrandt's "Christ Presented to the People". He sold both paintings for a record $687,945. He also bought Peter Paul Rubens' "Massacre of the Innocents." He made headlines when he bought Vilhelm Hammershøi's "Ida Reading a Letter" and an 18th-century British watercolor painting by John Robert Cozens.

Getty Images | Gary Hershorn

David was born in Toronto, Canada on June 12, 1957. He was born to Marily and Kenneth Thomson and has two siblings. He attended Selwyn College, Cambridge and earned a degree in history.

In 1988, David got married to his first wife, Mary Lou La Prairie. They have two daughters. The couple parted ways in 1996. He later married Laurie Ludwick with whom he had a son. The two divorced in 2006, after which he went on to date actress and former model Kelly Rowan. David and Kelly share two children. They split in 2008 and he began a relationship with Severine Nackers soon after. The couple were blessed with two daughters. David currently lives in the Rosedale neighborhood of Toronto.

Why is David Thomson so rich?

David Thomson was born into a billionaire family and was crowned the new chairman of Thomsons Reuters.

Who is the richest man in Canada?

David Thomson is the richest man in Canada.