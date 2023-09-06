Name Justin Hartley Net Worth $7 million Salary $250,000 per episode of "This Is Us" Annual Income $2-4 million Sources of Income Acting and Direction Gender Male Date of Birth Jan 29, 1977 Age 46 Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, Television Director, Screenwriter

Justin Hartley, the American actor, writer, and director, boasts a net worth of $7 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. Justin Hartley's career started in 2002 when he joined the cast of the NBC daytime soap opera, "Passions". He is now all set to act alongside Rebel Wilson in the action-comedy "Bride Hard" directed by Simon West, per Digital Spy.

Justin Hartley, the American actor, earns primarily from the entertainment industry. Hartley's acting career has been a significant source of income. He gained prominence through roles in popular soap operas such as "Passions" and "The Young and the Restless." However, his breakthrough came with the hit TV series, "This Is Us". Hartley's income has significantly grown over the years, with his role as Kevin Pearson on "This Is Us" being a major contributor.

In the show's early days, during the first season, Hartley earned approximately $40,000 per episode. By the second season, his salary saw a substantial increase, reaching $125,000 per episode. However, the real breakthrough came during the third season when Hartley, along with his fellow cast members, successfully renegotiated their contracts. This negotiation catapulted them into the ranks of the highest-earning casts in primetime television.

As of the third season, Hartley's salary per episode reached an impressive $250,000, amounting to an estimated annual income of around $4.5 million considering the typical 18-episode season, per Yahoo! Finance. Beyond acting, Hartley has explored writing and directing.

In April 2019, Justin Hartley and his former wife, Chrishell Stause, purchased a newly built home in Encino, California for $4.65 million. This modern farmhouse-style residence spans 6,700 square feet. Hartley's love for automobiles, especially fast ones, is no secret. A Mercedes, Audi, Mini, and several other high-end vehicles are part of his collection, per CA Knowledge.

Born on January 29, 1977, in Galesburg, Illinois, Justin Scott Hartley harbored a passion for acting from an early age, participating in school plays and nurturing his talent. In his personal life, Justin Hartley has experienced both ups and downs. He was previously married to soap opera star Lindsay Korman from 2004 to 2012, and the couple has a daughter, Isabella Justice. However, the marriage eventually ended.

Hartley's romantic life took a turn when he married realtor Chrishell Stause in 2017. The couple seemed to be thriving in their relationship until 2019 when things took a dramatic turn. Chrishell Stause, known for her appearances in various soap operas, began appearing on the Netflix reality series "Selling Sunset." Unfortunately, the marriage faced turmoil, and in November 2019, Chrishell Stause filed for divorce, which garnered significant media attention and speculation.

Here is a list of Justin Hartley's awards and nominations, per IMDb.

Won:

2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards - Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series for "This Is Us"

Nominated:

2005 Soap Opera Digest Awards - Outstanding Younger Lead Actor for "Passions"

2005 Soap Opera Digest Awards - Favorite Triangle (shared with Lindsay Hartley and Brook Kerr) for "Passions"

2009 Streamy Awards - Best Male Actor in a Dramatic Web Series for "Gemini Division"

2016 Daytime Emmy Award - Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for "The Young and the Restless"

2018 Critics' Choice Television Awards - Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for "This Is Us"

2019 Critics' Choice Television Awards - Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for "This Is Us"

2019 Teen Choice Awards - Choice Drama TV Actor for "This Is Us"

2020 Critics' Choice Television Awards - Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for "This Is Us"

Was Justin Hartley involved in modeling before his acting career?

Yes, Justin Hartley had a successful modeling career before transitioning to acting.

Is Justin Hartley passionate about animal welfare?

Yes, Justin Hartley is an advocate for animal welfare and has adopted rescue pets as part of his family.

Does Justin Hartley have any musical talents?

Yes, apart from acting, Justin Hartley is a skilled guitar player and enjoys playing music in his spare time.

