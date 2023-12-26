Name Robert Iler Net Worth $10 Million Sources of Income Films, Acting Date of Birth March 2, 1985 Age 38 Years Gender Male Nationality United States of India Profession Actor

The American actor Robert Iler popular for his role as A.J. Soprano on "The Sopranos" has amassed a net worth of $10 million according to the Celebrity Net Worth. Before landing his breakthrough role in The Sopranos, Iler was a commercial actor, and at six, he confirmed his spot for a Pizza Hut commercial. He was seen in several television shows including "Oz," "Four Kings," "Law & Order," "The Dead Zone," and "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," and his movie appearances were celebrated in "Tadpole," "Daredevil," and "The Tic Code." Jamie-Lynn Sigler, his co-star in "The Sopranos" announced their podcast collaboration named "Not Today Pal" in 2023.

(L-R) Ron Berkowitz and Robert Iler as JAJA Tequila Presents The "Party For No Reason" | Getty Images | Photo by Erik Voake

Robert Iller was just 12 years old when the first episode of the first season of "The Sopranos" was filmed. Iler was 14 when the episode made its debut on HBO. He has appeared in various television shows and commercials since he was a kid. Iler earns his income majorly from his acting, films, television shows, and web series. Iler and co-actor, Jamie initially received a paycheck of $10,000 per episode, which later increased to $85,000 as the show aired and gathered a huge fan following worldwide. During "The Sopranos" final season episodes, Iller earned $150,000 per episode, and in total, he earned an amount of $3.15 million in all the finale twenty-one episodes. After "The Sopranos," Iler announced his retirement from acting and shifted to Las Vegas to focus all his energy on becoming a professional poker player. But his farewell from the industry did not make him lose ties with his co-actors and he is now seen with Jamie in their collaborative podcast.

(L-R) Edie Falco, Robert Iler, and Jamie-Lynn Sigler attend the "The Sopranos" 20th Anniversary Panel Discussion | Getty Images | Photo by Mike Coppola

Iler was born to McGreevey and Helen on March 2, 1985, in New York City. He landed in several troublesome situations that could have caused major problems. In 2001, the actor was accused and arrested for robbing two teenagers in the Upper East Side and for having marijuana. He was then bailed on three years of probation and later in 2005, he was reportedly present at the underground poker club Ace Point when police raided the place but fortunately, no charges were pressed on him. After his massive success in "The Sopranos," Iler was struggling with drug abuse but he revealed that he has been sober since 2013.

Mark Birnbaum, Eugene Remm, Robert Iler, and DJ Cassidy attend Remm and Birnbaum's joint birthday party | Getty Images | Photo by Johnny Nunez

- YoungStar Awards 1999: Best Performance by a Young Actor in a Drama TV Series for "The Sopranos"

- Screen Actors Guild Awards 2000: Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series for "The Sopranos"

- YoungStar Awards 2000: Best Young Actor/Performance in a Drama TV Series for "The Sopranos"

- Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008: Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series for "The Sopranos"

Actor Robert Iler and actress Jamie Lynn Sigler of "The Sopranos" | Getty Images | Photo by Albert L. Ortega

Is Robert Iler committed or single?

Iler has been linked with Emily Burkholder in the past but is currently single.

What is the net worth of Robert Iler?

Robert Iler's estimated net worth is $10 million as of December 2023.

Who are Robert Iler's parents?

Edward McGreevey and Helen Iler are his parents.

What are some of the movies and television shows of Robert Iler?

"Tadpole," "Daredevil," "The Tic Code," "The Sopranos," "Law & Order," and "The Dead Zone" are some of them.

