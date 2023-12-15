Name Holly Hunter Net Worth $16 Million Sources of Income Acting, Television production, and Voice acting Gender Female Date of Birth Mar 20, 1958 Age 65 years Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, Voice actor, Television producer

American actress Holly Hunter rose to fame after she landed a role in "Crimes of the Heart". In 1981, she made her movie debut with the film "The Burning", and within a few years, she was already an established actress. Her performance in "Broadcast News" (1987), made her a household name. As of 2023, Hunter's net worth is around $16 million.

As a successful actress, Hunter has earned millions of dollars from her acting career. Between 2007 and 2010, she earned $145,000 per episode for her work in the series "Saving Grace."

Career

After moving to New York City to pursue acting, Hunter started living with fellow actress Frances McDormand. In 1981, she got her big break and began working in several movies. During the 90s, she collaborated with Henley for the on-screen adaptation of her play "Miss Firecracker." She worked on many projects, including Steven Spielberg's "Always" and "Once Aground."

In 1993, Hunter earned her first Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress. She was seen in "Harlan County War," which showcased the labor struggles of Kentucky coal mine workers.

In 2007, she served as the executive producer on the show "Saving Grace," in which she also starred. The show ran for 46 episodes and was nominated for several accolades.

Hunter was born on March 20, 1958, in Conyers, Georgia. She was inclined towards music from an early age and began learning how to play the trumpet. In the 1970s, she attended high school at Rockdale County School. This is where she began acting and played small roles in "Oklahoma," "Man of La Mancha," and "Fiddler on the Roof." She later attended Mellon University in Pittsburgh and graduated with a bachelor's degree in drama.

She was first married to Janusz Kaminski, a successful cinematographer. However, the couple got divorced in 2001. She later began dating British actor, Gordon MacDonald. The two have been together since, and have twin sons together.

Awards

What is Holly Hunter most famous for?

She is best known for her role in the movie, "The Piano."

How did Holly Hunter get famous?

In 1987, Holly Hunter rose to fame with the role of Jane Craig in "Broadcast News."

