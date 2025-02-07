Woman gets multiple packages from Walmart she never ordered — now she is warning others

The woman shared that one package had a single banana and an industrial size box of ramen.

Online shopping has made life easier for consumers while spoiling them for choices, but it has also made them vulnerable to scams. Highlighting one such ploy, an elderly woman known as @gsy2024 on TikTok complained that she received a bunch of packages from Walmart, even though she never ordered anything or opened an account with the big box retailer.

Representative image of Walmart's old logo (Image source: Marques Thomas on Unsplash)

In her now-viral video with 3.1 million views, the creator talked in detail about the weird packages. She shared that the deliveries started coming in a week ago and were first discovered by her husband. She explained that the couple was confused out of their minds as they never ordered anything from Walmart. "Walmart – what is happening?” the overlay text on her video read.

Screenshots showing the creator talking about the deliveries (Image source: TikTok/@gsy2024)

She shared that the first package had no sticker or names to identify whom it was addressed. Thus, the creator gave them to a local church as gifts. Then, there was another weird delivery. In the second package, things got really weird as the package contained a gallon of milk, one single banana, and an industrial-sized box of ramen. However, there was a sticker on the bags this time, with the initial of the first name and last name of the customer.

Screenshot showing the creator sharing the details (Image source: TikTok/@gsy2024)

When the creator couldn't find anyone with the same name living in the neighborhood, she decided to take the issue up with Walmart. She had to create a new account and follow the steps to register a complaint. She soon received a callback from a Walmart representative named James, who tried his best to help her with the limited info, and assured the woman that she wouldn't receive any more packages at her address. But soon a third package arrived at her doorstep. “What is this? I hope it’s not one of those weird scams," the creator said holding up the weird envelope. Despite having the full name of the person on the package, she couldn't locate anyone nearby, so she just put it back in the mail, hoping for the best.

Screenshot showing the creator holding the fourth package (Image source: TikTok/@gsy2024)

Viewers in the comments had all sorts of suggestions for the creator. "Check all of your credit cards, my daughter had something similar happen and it was a scam. They had stolen her identity, but were mailing stuff to her house," @faithwithoutadoubt2025 suggested.

Screenshot of a comment making a suggestion (Image source: TikTok/@classic_rock_cad)

"I live in Arkansas which is AR and not AK. A friend was getting packages for the same address but in Alaska. They put the wrong state abbreviation for months. This could be the same situation," @charity1979 added.

Screenshot of a comment offering an explanation (Image source: TikTok/@teralynn_am_i)

Things soon went from alarming to outright creepy in the comments section. "do you have a crawl space or an attic that you don't use? You might have a tenant living there. 😐" wrote @the_wiz_e_fod.

Screenshot of a comment talking about the incident (Image source: TikTok/@me260877)

Finally, a Walmart worker chimed in offering some insight into the situation. "So I work at Walmart, and a lady had called a couple weeks ago, with the same issue. and finally after the fourth package, her husband had looked at there bank statement, and someone had hacked there," the employee @drea7150 suggested.

For more updates and videos, follow @gsy2024 on TikTok.