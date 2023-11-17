What Is MLB Star Xander Bogaerts' Net Worth?

Name Xander Bogaerts Net Worth $60 Million Annual Income $25 Million Sources of Income Baseball Player Gender Male Date of Birth Oct 1, 1992 Age 31 years Nationality Aruban Profession Baseball Player

Xander Bogaerts, the Aruban professional baseball shortstop, boasts a substantial net worth of $60 million. In 2009, he caught the attention of the Boston Red Sox and signed with them. He made his professional debut in the Dominican Summer League and swiftly progressed through the minor leagues, showcasing his talent with unforgettable stints in the Greenville Drive, Portland Sea Dogs, and Pawtucket Red Sox.

Bogaerts' journey began with the Boston Red Sox in 2009, making waves through the minor leagues and swiftly rising to prominence. Joining the major leagues in 2013 marked a turning point, with Bogaerts playing an important role in the team's World Series victories in 2013 and 2018. Securing a six-year contract extension with the Red Sox in 2019 solidified his status as a key player, highlighted by milestones like his 1,000th career hit and earning a coveted Silver Slugger Award. The pinnacle of his career came with a groundbreaking move in December 2022 when he signed an unprecedented 11-year, $280 million contract with the San Diego Padres.

Salary

Starting with a $4.5 million salary with the Boston Red Sox, the athlete witnessed a six-year contract extension for $132 million in 2019. The 11-year contract with the San Diego Padres bumped Bogaerts' average annual salary to $25 million.

Brand Endorsements

Bogaerts has collaborated with Adidas Baseball, featuring in their marketing campaigns and utilizing their cleats and accessories during his games. He also endorsed Franklin for baseball gear and actively participated in the tourism campaign for his native Aruba, encouraging his fans to explore the country.

Philanthropy

Bogaerts has been a dedicated philanthropist, actively engaging in charitable endeavors to uplift communities. In 2013, Bogaerts initiated the Dare to Dream Foundation in Aruba, aiming to support underprivileged children by facilitating their participation in Little League Baseball. The foundation provides essential equipment and transportation, ensuring these kids can partake in baseball games.

In response to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Bogaerts launched the CEDE Aruba, Happy to Give Back Initiative. This initiative focused on funding local food banks to prepare meals for vulnerable populations, including the elderly, children, and those who lost their jobs due to the pandemic's impact on the tourism sector. The program provided monthly food packages to approximately 2,190 families. During his tenure with the Red Sox, Bogaerts also actively participated in the Red Sox Foundation, contributing to initiatives that aimed to enhance community well-being through improved health, recreation, and education opportunities.

Born on October 1, 1992, in San Nicolaas, Aruba, Bogaerts entered the world of baseball with his twin brother named Jair. After securing a gold medal in the Baseball World Cup in 2011, Bogaerts received an induction into the Knights Order of Orange-Nassau from the Governor of Aruba. Bogaerts has a loyal fanbase “Team Bogaerts.”

Bogaerts has won five American League (AL) Silver Slugger Awards, two World Series victories with the Boston Red Sox in 2013 and 2018, and a Gold Medal in the 2011 Baseball World Cup with the Netherlands national baseball team.

