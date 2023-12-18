Name William Shatner Net Worth $100 Million Sources of Income Acting, Music, Direction, Production Gender Male Date of Birth March 22, 1931 Age 92 Years Nationality Canada Profession Actor, Musician, Novelist, Film director, TV producer, Voice actor, Screenwriter, TV director, Singer

William Shatner, the versatile Canadian actor, author, and singer, boasts a substantial net worth of $100 million. He pursued a career as a recording artist, releasing his first album, "The Transformed Man," in 1968. He co-starred in "Miss Congeniality" (2000) and its sequel "Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous" (2004). From 2016 to 2018, he ventured into television hosting with NBC's "Better Late Than Never," showcasing his travel experiences.

View this post on Instagram

Shatner's career spans various entertainment mediums, largely contributing to his income. His acting career began with roles in television shows like "The Canadian Howdy Doody Show" (1954) and "Alfred Hitchcock Presents" (1958). In 1985, he made his feature film debut with "The Brothers Karamazov."

His breakthrough came with the iconic role of Captain James T. Kirk in the original "Star Trek" series, which aired from 1966 to 1969. After the original "Star Trek" series, Shatner continued his journey with the character, voicing Captain Kirk in the animated version of the series. In the 1980s, he took on the lead role in "T.J. Hooker" (1982–1986) and went on to reprise his role as Captain Kirk in five "Star Trek" movies.

He also directed episodes of "T.J. Hooker" and "Star Trek V: The Final Frontier." In the late 1990s and early 2000s, Shatner made a significant impact on legal dramas. He joined the cast of "The Practice" in its final season, portraying Denny Crane. This role continued in the spin-off series "Boston Legal" (2004–2008), where he remained a central character until the end of the show.

William Shatner during William Shatner at 1st Annual Tekwar Symposium

Salary

Shatner earned around $150,000 per episode of a television show. "Star Trek V: The Final Frontier" grossed $70 million at the box office. Among his film appearances, "Over the Hedge" stands out as his most financially successful project. The animated film earned an impressive $343 million at the box office.

William Shatner speaks during the opening of the new Rocket Lab factory

Shatner's real estate holdings include a longstanding residence in Studio City, California. The four-bedroom, four-bathroom property spans 4,016 square feet and is worth millions of dollars.

William Shatner and Elizabeth Shatner attend the 2018 Creative Arts Emmy Awards

Shatner was born on March 22, 1931, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. He studied at Willingdon Elementary School and West Hill High School. His early exposure to the world of acting started at the Montreal Children's Theatre. The actor was married four times, however, all of his marriages led to divorce.

Recognized for his contributions, Shatner received honorary doctorates from McGill University in 2011 and the New England Institute of Technology in 2018. In 2021, at 90, he made history as the oldest person to venture into space aboard the Blue Origin sub-orbital capsule.

- Saturn Award (1983): Best Actor in "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan"

- Primetime Emmy Award (2005): Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for "Boston Legal"

- Golden Globe Award (2005): Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series for "Boston Legal"

- Prism Award (2009): Excellence in a Drama Episode of "Boston Legal"

- Walk of Fame Star (1983)

- Lifetime Achievement Award (2002)

- President's Award (2009)

Is William Shatner involved in charitable causes?

Yes, William Shatner has dedicated his time and resources to support charitable organizations, including the American Red Cross and the United Nations World Food Programme.

Does William Shatner have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame?

Yes. In 1983, William Shatner was honored with a star in recognition of his contributions to the entertainment industry.

Is William Shatner passionate about horses?

Yes, William Shatner is an avid equestrian and has competed in various equestrian events.

