Tennis star Venus Williams' staggering wealth is definitely a result of years of dedication both on and off the court. Venus, alongside her sister and tennis icon Serena Williams, ascended the tennis rankings, reshaping the sport for various reasons. As young Black women, they consistently outperformed and outearned their peers, earning them recognition as two of the most renowned tennis players in history and each other's strongest competition.

Image Source: Robert Prange/Getty Images

Venus Williams, an accomplished American tennis player, boasts a net worth of $95 million as per Celebrity Net Worth. Renowned for her dominance on the court, she has held the esteemed title of World No. 1 multiple times and is celebrated for revolutionizing women's professional tennis with her remarkable power. She holds the distinction of being the first African American woman from the United States to achieve this feat during the Open Era.

In 1994, at the young age of 14, Williams embarked on her professional tennis journey. Her debut on the Australian Open stage came in 1998, where she faced her sister Serena in a second-round match—an inaugural clash between the two as professional players. Triumphing over Serena, Venus then encountered a loss to World No. 3 Lindsay Davenport in the third round. Throughout their illustrious careers, the Williams sisters met on the court 24 times. Venus achieved the coveted World No. 1 ranking three times, totaling 11 weeks in that position. Her initial ascendancy to this rank on February 25, 2002, marked a historic milestone as the first Black woman of the Open Era to do so.

Image Source: Elsa/Getty Images

With an impressive track record, Venus Williams reached the finals of 16 Grand Slam tournaments, securing a remarkable five Wimbledon singles titles. Her pinnacle performance spanned from the 2000 Wimbledon Championships to the 2001 U.S. Open, clinching four out of the six Grand Slam titles during that period. Notably, her 35-match winning streak from the 2000 Wimbledon Championships to the 2000 Generali Ladies Linz tournament final stands as the longest since January 1, 2000.

A record-breaker, Venus Williams participated in her 90th Grand Slam at Wimbledon in 2021, solidifying her position as the all-time leader across genders. Beginning her 30th year on the WTA Tour in January 2023, she triumphed in the Auckland Open's first round against Katie Volynets.

With four Olympic golds (one in singles, three in women's doubles) and a mixed doubles silver, Williams is second only to her sister Serena in singles titles among active players. She's also one of two active women to reach the finals in all four Grand Slams, the other being Serena.

Image Source: Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Until 2017, Venus had amassed court earnings of $38 million, solidifying her position as the second highest-earning female tennis player in history, surpassing Maria Sharapova ($36.5 million) but trailing her sister Serena Williams ($85 million). By March 2022, her cumulative earnings had climbed to over $42 million. Beyond the court, Venus consistently garners $5 to $10 million annually through endorsements.

Image Source: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Williams didn't follow the typical path that many would when faced with a substantial six-figure sum. Unlike other professional athletes who might indulge in lavish purchases like cars or clothes, she chose a different approach, immediately funneling all her earnings into savings.

"I hardly spent any of it," she reveals to CNBC Make It. "I was determined not to become a cautionary tale, someone who once had everything but ended up with nothing. That thought always lingered, prompting me to adopt a more practical approach to my spending."

In early 2019, Venus Williams invested nearly $10 million in a secluded waterfront 'retirement home' on Florida's Jupiter Island. The property boasts a main three-bedroom house, two guesthouses, lush gardens, ocean views, a pool, and outdoor amenities. Interestingly, it features a private cottage for sister Serena, yet lacks a tennis court. This follows their former shared residence in Palm Beach Gardens, purchased for over $600,000 in 1998 and later listed for sale at $2.5 million after 20 years.

