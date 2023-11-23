Name Tyler James Williams Net Worth $5 Million Sources of Income Acting and Rapping Gender Male Date of Birth Oct 9, 1992 Age 31 years Nationality American Profession Actor, Singer, Rapper, Voice Actor

Tyler James Williams, an American actor, rapper, and voice artist, has a net worth of $5 million. Renowned for his roles in "Everybody Hates Chris" and "Abbott Elementary," his multifaceted career has contributed significantly to his financial success. He released his debut rap single “You Belong to Me” in 2010. Tyler's recent endeavor in the critically acclaimed ABC series "Abbott Elementary" (2021–present) earned him a Primetime Emmy nomination in 2022.

Tyler started his career at the age of 4, making early appearances on renowned shows such as "Saturday Night Live" and "Sesame Street" in the late '90s. His role as Bobby in the Nickelodeon series "Little Bill" laid the foundation for a promising career. The breakthrough came with the iconic portrayal of young Chris Rock in the UPN/CW series "Everybody Hates Chris." Tyler's foray into films included notable projects like "Unaccompanied Minors" (2006), "Tyler Perry Presents Peeples" (2013), "Dear White People" (2014), and "The United States vs. Billie Holiday" (2021). He extended his impact with appearances in "Go On," "The Walking Dead," "Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders," and "Whiskey Cavalier." His contributions to the animated series "Little Bill" and "Batman: The Brave and the Bold" (2010) further diversified his portfolio.

Tyler, as Chris in the sitcom "Everybody Hates Chris" since 2005, showcased his comedic talents in this semi-autobiographical series by Chris Rock. The unexpected success of the show not only established Williams as a seasoned performer but also brought substantial financial success, earning him an impressive $250,000 per episode salary during its four-year run.

Tyler was born on October 9, 1992, in Westchester County, New York. He reportedly dated actress Keke Palmer during his teenage years, even guest-starring on her show "True Jackson, VP" in 2009. Subsequently, he was romantically linked to singer-songwriter Karina Pasian and featured in her 2014 music video "Solitaire." In 2017, Tyler received a diagnosis of Crohn's disease, leading to multiple surgeries. Six inches of his small intestine were removed in a surgery, and complications arose when the intestine split in the operated area, resulting in sepsis.

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series (2007, NAACP Image Award)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (2023, NAACP Image Award)

Best Performance in a TV Series—Leading Young Actor (2008, Young Artist Awards)

