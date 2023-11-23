What Is ‘The Shawshank Redemption’ Star Tim Robbins’ Net Worth?

Name Tim Robbins Net Worth $70 Million Annual Income $8-12 Million + Sources of Income Acting, Musician, Production and Direction Gender Male Date of Birth Oct 16, 1958 Age 65 Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, Musician, Screenwriter, Activist, Film director, Film Producer, Voice Actor

Tim Robbins, the versatile American actor, screenwriter, director, producer, activist, and musician, holds a substantial net worth of $70 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. Tim Robbins began his journey in the entertainment industry with early television roles like "St. Elsewhere" (1982) and "Moonlighting" (1985). His breakthrough came with the iconic role of Ebby Calvin "Nuke" LaLoosh in the baseball film "Bull Durham" (1988). He co-founded the theater company “The Actors’ Gang” in 1981. His career, marked by iconic roles and directorial successes, has significantly contributed to his net worth.

Tim Robbins' filmography highlights his versatility and critical acclaim. In 1992, his portrayal of a film executive in "The Player" earned him the Best Actor Award at Cannes. Robbins was also praised for his role as Andy Dufresne in the timeless classic "The Shawshank Redemption" (1994). His cinematic range is evident in films like "The Hudsucker Proxy" (1994), "Arlington Road" (1999), and "High Fidelity" (2000). Robbins's directorial ventures, including "Bob Roberts" (1992), "Dead Man Walking" (1995), and "Cradle Will Rock" (1999).

On the small screen, Robbins engaged in diverse TV projects such as "Amazing Stories" (1986), "The Simpsons" (1999), and "The Brink" (2015). Notable miniseries and TV series roles include "The Spoils of Babylon" (2014), "Here and Now" (2018), and "Castle Rock" (2019). In the realm of directing and screenwriting, Robbins' debut, "Bob Roberts" (1992) showcased his talents in filmmaking and acting. The multifaceted "Cradle Will Rock" (1999) demonstrated Robbins' prowess as a director, writer, and producer.

Despite initially earning $18 million at the box office, "The Shawshank Redemption" became a television sensation, tying with "Scarface" as the most re-run movie, accumulating 151 hours of basic cable airtime in a year, according to IHS. The film's popularity soared after its seven Academy Award nominations in 1995 even though it didn't secure a win. Following the Oscars, Warner Bros. re-released the movie, adding another $10 million to its gross. Tim Robbins with peak movie paychecks ranging from $8-12 million, has contributed to 57 films and approximately 20 TV series over his career, per Business Insider.

After their separation, Susan Sarandon paid Tim Robbins $3.2 million for exclusive ownership of their shared six-bedroom duplex in Chelsea, Manhattan which she later listed for $7.9 million in July 2020. Tim Robbins and Susan Sarandon have gradually transferred ownership of several other properties to their children. Presently, Tim Robbins' main residence is an impressive mansion located in Venice, California.

Tim Robbins, born on October 16, 1958, in West Covina, California as Timothy Francis Robbins, was raised in New York City with three siblings. His mother, Mary Cecelia, was a musician, and his father, Gilbert Lee Robbins, managed The Gaslight Café in Greenwich Village. Robbins was in a long-term relationship with actress Susan Sarandon with whom he has two sons. The couple separated in December 2009. Known for his love of baseball and ice hockey, Robbins is an avid supporter of the New York Mets and New York Rangers.

Academy Awards, USA (Oscar): 2004 Winner - Best Actor in a Supporting Role for "Mystic River"; 1996 Nominee - Best Director for "Dead Man Walking"

Berlin International Film Festival: 2016 Winner - Berlinale Camera; 1996 Winner - Prize of the Ecumenical Jury; Prize of the Guild of German Art House Cinemas; Reader Jury of the "Berliner Morgenpost" for "Dead Man Walking"; 1996 Nominee - Golden Berlin Bear for "Dead Man Walking";

Boston Society of Film Critics Awards: 2003 Winner - Best Ensemble Cast for "Mystic River"

BAFTA Awards: 2004 Nominee - Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role for "Mystic River"; 1993 Nominee - Best Actor for "The Player";

Critics Choice Awards: 2004 Winner - Best Supporting Actor for "Mystic River"

Golden Globes, USA: 2012 Nominee - Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series; Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television for "Cinema Verite"

2004 Winner - Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture for "Mystic River."

When did Tim Robbins make his film debut?

Tim Robbins made his film debut in the 1984 movie "No Small Affair," showcasing his early talent and charisma that captured the attention of critics and audiences.

Has Tim Robbins contributed to animated films?

Yes, Tim Robbins has lent his voice to animated films such as "Antz" and "Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol."

Is Tim Robbins involved in theater productions?

Yes, Tim Robbins has participated in numerous theater productions as both an actor and director, notably at the prestigious Shakespeare Festival in Ashland, Oregon, and his love for theater extends beyond his own theater company.

