What Is Football Legend Thierry Henry's Net Worth?

Name Thierry Henry Net Worth $130 Million Salary $500K+ Sources of Income Football and Endorsements Gender Male Date of Birth Aug 17, 1977 Age 46 years Nationality France Profession Football player

Thierry Henry, the retired French football legend, boasts a net worth of $130 million. His career on the pitch, coupled with lucrative endorsements and managerial roles, has led to his financial success. One of the most iconic celebrations in football history is Thierry Henry’s “Va-Va-Voom”, which became synonymous with his skills and style on the pitch.

Thierry Henry of Arsenal celebrates scoring during the FA Cup between Arsenal and Leeds United | Getty Images | Photo by Clive Mason

Henry's journey started with AS Monaco, where he signed his first professional contract at the age of 17. His move to Juventus in 1999 was valued at approximately $13.3 million. Henry's peak came at Arsenal, where he became the club's all-time leading scorer. His contract extension in 2006, reportedly worth $159573 per week, made him one of the highest-paid players in the Premier League. Henry's transfer to Barcelona in 2007 involved a fee of $25.68 million. The athlete's move to the New York Red Bulls in MLS marked a lucrative phase in his career. He served as a pundit and analyst for Sky Sports, reportedly earning an annual salary of $5.1 million, before transitioning into his full-time coaching role at Stade Louis II.

Thierry Henry of France 98 reacts during the friendly match between France 98 and FIFA 98 | Getty Images | Photo by Aurelien Meunier

Henry's annual salary with the New York Red Bulls, at its peak, was an impressive $5 million, making him the highest-paid player in Major League Soccer (MLS). With notable endorsements from major brands like Nike, Reebok, Puma, Pepsi, Renault, Gillette, and Beats added substantial earnings to his overall income.

Thierry Henry of Arsenal received the Golden Shoe 2004 in London | Getty Images | Photo by Phil Cole

Henry's real estate portfolio includes a luxurious triplex in New York City's SoHo, purchased for $14.85 million in 2010. This expansive residence spans 5,600 square feet, complemented by 4,500 square feet of outdoor space, situated on Crosby Street.

Thierry Henry and Andrea Rajacic (L) attend the San Antonio Spurs vs New York Knicks game | Getty Images | Photo by James Devane

Thierry Daniel Henry was born on August 17, 1977, in Les Ulis, Paris, France. The athlete married English model Nicole Merry, on July 5, 2003. The grand ceremony took place at Highclere Castle, and the couple welcomed their first child on May 27, 2005. The couple divorced in December 2008, with Henry agreeing to a settlement close to Nicole's requested sum of £10 million. In 2011, he started a relationship with Andrea Rajačić, and they have three children.

Henry's illustrious career earned him numerous accolades, including being considered the best striker in the Premier League during his playing days. He won the Golden Boot four times and played a crucial role in Arsenal's unprecedented achievements, securing the Premier League title in 2002 and going unbeaten in the 2003-04 season.

Henry contributed significantly to France's triumphs in the 1998 World Cup and the 2000 Euro Cup. When he switched to Barcelona, Henry continued his winning streak, contributing to the team's success in La Liga for the seasons 2008-09 and 2009-10. His influence extended to the UEFA Champions League triumph in 2008-09 and the FIFA Club World Cup victory in 2009. The athlete ventured into Major League Soccer (MLS), where he continued to shine. His exceptional contributions led to multiple MLS Best XI selections (2011, 2012, 2014), the Best MLS Player ESPY Award in 2013, and consistent MLS All-Star appearances from 2011 to 2014.

How many goals did Thierry Henry score in his club career?

Thierry Henry scored 360 goals in 792 club appearances throughout his career.

What is Thierry Henry's FIFA World Cup goal record?

Thierry Henry holds the record for the most goals scored by a French player in the FIFA World Cup, with 51 goals in 123 appearances for the national team.

What coaching roles has Thierry Henry taken on after retiring as a player?

After retiring as a player, Thierry Henry pursued coaching roles at Arsenal's youth academy, Belgium's national team, and Montreal Impact.

