Name Johnny Galecki Net Worth $100 Million Annual Salary $25 Million Sources of Income Acting and appearances. Gender Male Date of Birth April 30, 1975 Age 48 Years Nationality American Profession Actor

Belgian-American actor, Johnny Galecki is best known for his immensely popular role in the hit sitcom, "Big Bang Theory." As of 2023, Johnny Galecki's net worth is a whopping $100 million thanks to the success of the show that catapulted him to global stardom. Back in 2018, Galecki was the second highest-paid actor in the world, with earnings of $25 million per year.

Johnny Galecki made tens of millions of dollars from his role in "The Big Bang Theory." During the first season, the actor was earning somewhere between $50,000 to $60,000 per episode, but that increased with time.

He had a Spanish-style home in Los Angeles which he put up for sale for $11.9 million. Apart from the home which has a TV lounge and a screening room, Galecki also has vineyards which he bought back in 2018.

Net Worth in 2023 $100 Million Net Worth in 2022 $90 Million Net Worth in 2021 $80 Million Net Worth in 2020 $70 Million Net Worth in 2019 $60 Million

Instagram 3.2 Million Twitter 50,700 Facebook 5,300

Born into a military family in 1975 he was brought up in Belgium where his mother used to work as a mortgage consultant at the time. Galecki lost his father at the young age of 16 in a car accident and had liked to live in his world of imagination from an early age, as he loved making up long tales and stories. He became involved in acting at the young age of seven when he participated in the theatre program in Chicago. Two years later he landed a role in a movie called, "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation." His major breakthrough happened when he featured in a show called, "Roseanne," in which he became a regular Cast member. His life changed when he finally bagged a role in what was going to become a global phenomenon, "The Big Bang Theory." Galecki dated his co-star Kaley Cuoco for almost two years and they still remain on good terms even after their break up.

He bagged the Young Artist Award for "Best Youth Comedian" for his role in "Roseanne". He has also won the TV Land Awards for the same role in 2008. In 2012, Galecki won the Satellite Award for Best Actor in a Series, Comedy, or Musical.

Are Johnny Galecki and Kaley Cuoco still friends?

Yes, they remain on good terms, even after the breakup.

Can Johnny Galecki play the cello?

Yes, he does know how to play the cello.

What Nationality is Johnny Galecki?

He was born in Belgium to American Parents and therefore is an American.

