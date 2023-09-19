Name Ian Mckellen Net Worth $60 Million Salary $5-10 Million Annual Income $10 Million + Sources of Income Acting and business Gender Male Date of Birth May 25, 1939 Age 84 years Nationality British Profession Actor, voice actor, businessperson, screenwriter

Sir Ian McKellen, an esteemed English actor known for his roles from theatre to Marvel movies, boasts an impressive $60 million net worth. In a career spanning more than six decades, McKellen has portrayed Shakespearan characters on stage and played iconic roles such as Gandalf in the "Lord of the Rings" franchise, as well as, Magneto in "X-Men."

What are Sir Ian McKellen’s sources of income?

Nicholas Hoult, Barbara Broccoli and Sir Ian McKellen attend the First Light Movie Awards at Odeon Leicester Square

McKellen has garnered substantial income through various avenues in showbiz, but acting in films accounts for the bulk of his revenue. McKellen's appeared in the Marvel Universe's "X-Men" film franchise, collectively grossed a staggering $6 billion globally. He also played a pivotal role in "The Hobbit" film franchise, which shattered global box office records by amassing a remarkable $2.93 billion in revenues.

Sir Ian McKellen's salary

McKellen has earned widespread acclaim for his prolific career in Hollywood, boasting an impressive filmography that spans over 300 films. For his portrayal in the first two instalments of the "Lord of the Rings" franchise, McKellen reportedly bagged a paycheck of approximately$14 million.

Sir Ian McKellen’s real estate and overall assets

McKellen has invested in notable assets including a historic 300-year-old pub in East London, close to his residence. This pub, frequented by Charles Dickens, holds sentimental value for McKellen, and he planned to hire a full-time manager for the establishment.

Sir Ian McKellen attends the Cannes Lions Festival in Cannes, France



Social media following

Instagram 2.3 Million followers Facebook 8 Million followers Twitter 3.9 Million Followers

Sir Ian McKellen speaks onstage during the 2017 Imperial Court of New York Night of a Thousand Gowns

Personal life

Sir Ian McKellen, born on May 25, 1939, in Lancashire, England, was raised against the backdrop of World War II, along with the challenges of wartime England. McKellen's professional acting career ignited on the theatre stage. The Belgrade Theatre provided the launching pad for his career, starting with a leading role in "A Man for All Seasons." By the 1970s, he had established himself as one of Britain's most esteemed theatre actors, known for his mastery of Shakespearean works. He made his cinematic debut in 1969 in "A Touch of Love" and returned to film a decade later in "Priest of Love." The 1990s marked his emergence as a prominent figure in mainstream cinema, with roles in "Six Degrees of Separation," "Last Action Hero," and "And the Band Played On," earning him critical acclaim.

Ian McKellen openly gay, has been an advocate for LGBTQ+ rights and has actively supported various causes. His dietary choices evolved from being a meat-eater to becoming a pescatarian, and he maintains a health-conscious lifestyle. In 2006, McKellen faced a personal health challenge when he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, assuring his fans of successful treatment and recovery.

Awards and recognition

Sir Ian McKellen's illustrious career is marked by numerous awards and honours.

Academy Awards:

Best Actor in a Leading Role - "Gods and Monsters" (Nominated)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role - "The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring" (Nominated)

Emmy Awards:

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie - "And the Band Played On" (Nominated)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie - "Rasputin: Dark Servant of Destiny" (Nominated)

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series - "Extras" (Nominated)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie - "King Lear" (Nominated)

Golden Globe Awards:

Best Actor – Motion Picture Drama - "Richard III" (Nominated)

Best Supporting Actor – Television - "Rasputin: Dark Servant of Destiny" (Won)

FAQs

Has Ian McKellen been knighted twice?

McKellen was knighted twice. In 1991 he was appointed Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (which granted him the use of the title “Sir”) and again in 2008 for services to the performing arts.

Does Ian McKellen have a passion for literature?

Yes, Ian McKellen has a deep love for literature and is known as an avid reader.

Was Ian McKellen in Harry Potter?

Sir Ian McKellen turned down the role of Albus Dumbledore in the Harry Potter films.

