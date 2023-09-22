Name Queen Rania of Jordan Net Worth $35 Million Gender Female Date of Birth Aug 31, 1970 Age 53 Years Nationality Jordan Profession Queen

Queen Rania, also known as Rania Al Abdullah, is a prominent figure recognized as the Queen consort of Jordan. Her significant contributions span various domains, including education, health, and youth development. Queen Rania's impact extends beyond her royal role, as she actively engages in cross-cultural dialogue to promote understanding and tolerance worldwide. With a substantial net worth of $35 million, she not only holds a distinguished position but also dedicates her life to making a positive difference in the world.

Queen Rania's journey to becoming a revered figure in Jordan began with her pursuit of education. She earned a degree in business administration from the American University in Cairo, Egypt, laying the foundation for her future endeavors. Following the Gulf War, Queen Rania, along with her family, sought refuge in Jordan. It was here that she embarked on a professional career, working with renowned institutions such as Citibank and Apple Inc. in Amman, Jordan. It was during this period that fate intervened, leading her to meet Prince Abdullah of Jordan. Their love story culminated in a grand wedding ceremony on June 10, 1993, marking the beginning of her royal journey with the title HRH Princess Rania Al-Abdullah of Jordan.

Philanthropy

Queen Rania is renowned for her extensive philanthropic efforts and unwavering commitment to bringing about positive change in her community and beyond. Her philanthropic endeavors span various crucial domains, reflecting her dedication to improving lives and fostering a brighter future for all.

From championing educational initiatives and health-related programs to promoting community empowerment, youth development, and cross-cultural dialogue, Queen Rania's philanthropic work has left an indelible mark on society. Initiatives such as the Queen Rania Award for Excellence in Education, The Queen Rania Teacher Academy, and The Queen Rania Scholarship Program underscore her commitment to educational advancement.

Her efforts extend further, encompassing areas like children's welfare and safety, emphasizing that children's needs should transcend political agendas. The Jordan River Children Program and Child Safety Program are emblematic of her dedication to protecting children from abuse and raising awareness about the challenges they face.

Queen Rania's global engagement is equally remarkable. She has worked with international organizations like UNICEF, the International Youth Foundation, and the Global Campaign for Education, advocating for children's rights, youth development, and quality education worldwide. Her role as UNICEF's first Eminent Advocate for Children and her commitment to initiatives like "1GOAL: Education for All" demonstrate her influence in driving global change.

Among the notable assets of King Abdullah and Queen Rania is the historic Raghadan Palace, a symbol of Jordanian heritage and royal prestige. This magnificent palace, constructed in 1926, served as the official residence of King Abdullah I, who held the throne from 1921 to 1951. The palace showcases an exquisite blend of traditional Islamic architecture, featuring intricately designed colored glass windows inspired by the iconic al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem.

The name "Raghadan" itself carries significance, rooted in the Arabic verb "raghad," signifying a life of comfort and luxury. The palace, known for its remarkable woodwork throughout, including the majestic Throne Hall, not only served as the royal residence but also housed essential offices for the Royal Court.

Born on August 31, 1970, in Kuwait to Palestinian parents, Queen Rania Al Abdullah, originally known as Rania Al-Yassin, has led a life marked by both extraordinary achievements and deep family connections. She and King Abdullah II have four children, namely Crown Prince Hussein, Princess Iman, Princess Salma, and Prince Hashem. Their family life reflects a balance between their royal duties and their commitment to nurturing their children.

Queen Rania has received numerous accolades and awards for her humanitarian and advocacy work, including:

2010: Glamour's 2010 Woman of the Year, USA 2015: World Childhood Award from Queen Silvia's World Childhood Foundation, USA 2016: Andrea Bocelli Humanitarian Award, Italy 2017: Global Trailblazer Award, USA 2020: The PWI Most Beautiful Woman In The World Award 2020 2022: Zayed Award for Human Fraternity 2022 2022: Path to Peace Award 2022

What is Queen Rania famous for?

Queen Rania of Jordan is best known for her advocacy work in public health and education and as an outspoken opponent of the practice of "honor killings."

What does Queen Rania eat?

Queen Rania follows a macrobiotic diet and always promotes a healthy lifestyle. She is known to be fond of almonds, walnuts, seafood, and oriental food, and loves to eat dark chocolate from time to time as a recreation.

How did Queen Rania meet the king?

Queen Rania met the then-Prince of Jordan, Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein, at a dinner party in 1992 and the rest, as they say, was history.