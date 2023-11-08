Name Pusha T Net Worth $14 Million Annual Income $2 Million+ Sources of Income Songwriting, rapping, music Gender Male Date of Birth May 13, 1977 Age 46 years Nationality American Profession Songwriter, rapper, music artist

Pusha T, the American hip-hop artist, boasts a net worth of $14 million. His journey in the music industry started as the one-half of the renowned hip-hop duo Clipse. His unique lyrical style and powerful delivery garnered significant recognition before he embarked on his solo career. Soon he released albums like "Daytona" that received both critical acclaim and commercial success.

The rapper's primary source of income is his music career, including earnings from album sales, streaming royalties, and concert performances. Some of his notable albums and songs include "Daytona," "My Name Is My Name," "King Push – Darkest Before Dawn: The Prelude," and tracks like "Grindin" and "Mr. Me Too." T has made appearances on TV shows like HBO's "How to Make it in America."

The artist earns royalties from his music streaming on platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, and more. He helped develop the EQT Ultra Boost “Bodega Babies.” He along with his brother No Malice also ventured into the apparel business with Play Cloth in Virginia Beach back in 2008. The collection offers a range of clothing items such as t-shirts, hoodies, pants, polos, shoes, and headgear.

T's album "My Name Is My Name" sold 182,000 copies in the United States since its release on October 8, 2013, while "Fear of God II: Let Us Pray" sold approximately 13,000 copies in the United States. Released on May 25, 2018, the album, "Daytona," sold around 39,000 copies. This album turned out to be one of his most successful works, generating substantial revenue.

T has also generated income through brand endorsements and partnerships with companies such as Adidas, where he played a significant role as the president of G.O.O.D. Music.

The artist made a noteworthy investment in a splendid waterfront mansion in Norfolk, Virginia. The mansion has four bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a spacious living area that spans 4,400 square feet. Nestled along the picturesque Lafayette River, the mansion offers captivating views of the waterfront. He paid $602,500 for the property.

Terrence LeVarr Thornton, popularly known as T, was born on May 13, 1977, in The Bronx, New York City. However, shortly after his birth, his family relocated to Virginia. It was in Virginia Beach that the rapper and his brother, Gene, grew up. During their teenage years, both of them were involved in selling drugs, which eventually led to Gene being thrown out of their home. In 1992, the two siblings embarked on a shared journey as the hip-hop duo Clipse.

T welcomed son, Nigel Brixx Thornton, in June 2020, with wife, Virginia Williams. It's worth noting that their son's middle name sparked some controversy due to its association with cocaine, a topic that the rapper has frequently addressed in his music.

BET Awards

2011 Nominee for Video of the Year: "Runaway" (Shared with Ye)

Grammy Awards

2023 Nominee for Best Rap Album: "It’s Almost Dry"

2019 Nominee for Best Rap Album: "Daytona"

2013 Nominee for Best Rap Performance: "Mercy" (Shared with Big Sean, Ye, 2 Chainz)

2013 Nominee for Best Rap Song: "Mercy" (Shared with Big Sean, 2 Chainz, Ye, Mike Dean, Stephan Taft, Mike D, Malik Jones, Anthony Khan)

2003 Nominee for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration: "Like I Love You" (Shared with Clipse and Justin Timberlake)

MTV Video Music Awards (VMA)

2022 Nominee for Best Hip Hop: "Diet Coke"

What is Pusha T's real name?

Pusha T's real name is Terrence Thornton.

Was Pusha T part of a famous hip-hop duo?

Yes, Pusha T was a member of the acclaimed hip-hop duo Clipse, formed with his brother Malice, known for hits like "Grindin'" and "Mr. Me Too."

Has Pusha T been involved in rap beef?

Yes, Pusha T has engaged in several high-profile rap feuds, including his ongoing rivalry with Drake and past conflicts with Lil Wayne and Birdman.