Name Polo G Net Worth $7 Million Sources of Income Music Gender Male Date of Birth Jan 6, 1999 Age 24 years Nationality American Profession Rapper

Polo G, the American rapper, singer, and songwriter, boasts a net worth of $7 million. His financial success is attributed to a string of platinum albums, hit singles, and entrepreneurial endeavors. His debut album, "Die a Legend" (2019), marked his entry into the industry, reaching impressive chart positions. Subsequent albums, including "The Goat" (2020) and "Hall of Fame" (2021), continued the trend.

Polo G's chart-topping singles, such as "Pop Out," "Finer Things," and "Rapstar" serve as a lucrative source of income. The rapper diversified his income through featured collaborations, contributing vocals to successful tracks like "Heartless" (featuring Mustard), "Go Stupid" (with Stunna 4 Vegas and NLE Choppa featuring Mike Will Made It), "Martin & Gina," and many more. Polo G has also co-founded his record label, "Only Dreamers Achieve."

Polo G performs on stage at the 2022 Summer Smash Festival | Getty Images | Photo by Timothy Hiatt

Salary

Polo G commands substantial earnings through his live performances, with fees ranging from $50,000 to $100,000 or more per show. His electrifying stage presence and shows in festivals like Bonnaroo, Rolling Loud, and Coachella have raked in the dough. The rapper has accumulated significant wealth through record sales, with reports indicating global sales exceeding 3,277,500 albums. His best-selling album, "THE GOAT," reached global sales of approximately 1,167,500 copies. Polo G has also invested $3 million in VersusGame during a seed round on August 4, 2021.

Polo G performs onstage during day 3 of Rolling Loud Los Angeles | Getty Images | Photo by Scott Dudelson

In June 2021, the rapper invested $4.885 million in an expansive 11,000-square-foot mansion in the San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles. This luxurious property features seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a 14-car garage, a pool, a spa, and a tennis court.

Instagram 10.7M Followers Facebook 794K Followers Twitter 3.5M Followers YouTube 5.81M Subscribers

Polo G's real name is Taurus Tremani Bartlett. He was born on January 6, 1999, in Chicago, Illinois. His brother, Taurean, also pursued a career in rap under the stage name Trench Baby. In July 2019, Polo G welcomed a son named Tremani with his girlfriend, Crystal Blease.

In June 2021, Polo G encountered legal issues when he was arrested in Miami for alleged involvement in an altercation with a police officer during a traffic stop. Initially facing several charges, including battery on a police officer and making threats, the artist underwent legal proceedings. While some charges were dropped in November 2021, the completion of an anger management program led to the dismissal of the remaining charges.

Polo G garnered recognition across various prestigious award platforms, showcasing his impact on the music industry. At the 2022 Brit Awards, he was nominated for Brit International Song of the Year for his track "Rapstar." His achievements at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) in 2021 included nominations for Best New Artist and Best Hip Hop for "Polo G: Rapstar." He also secured victory at the One-Reeler Short Film Competition in 2021, winning the award for Best Music Video with "Polo G: Bad Man (Smooth Criminal)."

The American Music Awards acknowledged his excellence, with nominations in 2022 for Favorite Hip-Hop Album for "Hall of Fame 2.0" and in 2021 for Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist and Favorite Hip-Hop Song for "Rapstar." Furthermore, he received a nomination for Best International Act at the 2021 MOBO Awards. These accolades highlight Polo G's influence and impact across different music genres.

What is the meaning behind Polo G's stage name?

Polo G's stage name is a fusion of his passion for fashion, particularly the Ralph Lauren brand, with "Polo," and the "G" symbolizing his affiliation with the "Gangster Disciples" in his neighborhood.

How did Polo G rise to fame in the music industry?

Polo G began his musical journey on SoundCloud, where his early releases, including the breakout single "Finer Things," gained widespread attention, propelling him into the spotlight.

Who is one of Polo G's major musical influences?

Polo G has cited Eminem as a significant inspiration, praising Eminem's storytelling skills and his adeptness at addressing complex subjects through his lyrics.

