Name Paula Ann Zahn Net Worth $18 Million Annual Income $2 million+ Sources of Income Journalist, newscasting, acting, and production Gender Female Date of Birth Feb 24, 1956 Age 67 years Nationality American Profession Journalist, newscaster, actor, and producer

Also Read: What Is Designer Marc Jacobs' Net Worth?

Paula Zahn, a renowned American journalist and newscaster, has a whopping $18 million net worth. She has worked in the media industry for over 45 years. Zahn started her journey in 1973 and has worked with various television stations. She also hosted the annual "From Vienna: The New Year's Celebration" special on PBS. In 2008, Zahn co-hosted "SundayArts" on the New York City PBS stations WNET and WLIW.

Zahn's journey began with local stations in cities such as Dallas, San Diego, Houston, Boston, and Los Angeles. An award-winning journalist, she covered a wide range of stories. After joining ABC News in 1987, she transitioned to national news broadcasting, where she anchored programs like "World News This Morning" and provided news segments for "Good Morning America." She later moved to CBS News and covered significant events, including the Winter Olympics and the Waco siege. Zahn spent two years at Fox News, anchoring "Fox Report" and hosting her primetime show, "The Edge with Paula Zahn." At CNN, she anchored "American Morning" and hosted her show, "Paula Zahn Now." She covered major world events, particularly the Iraq War.

Also Read: What Is YouTube Star, Psychologist Jordan Peterson's Net Worth?

Zahn extended her portfolio with her role as the producer and host of the true-crime documentary series "On the Case with Paula Zahn" on the Investigation Discovery channel. This long-running program delves into crime mysteries and features interviews with those connected to the cases.

Paula Zahn speaks onstage at the 2013 Princess Grace Awards Gala | Getty Images | Photo by Neilson Barnard

Also Read: Binance Founder Changpeng Zhao Triggered the FTX Crash With a Single Tweet; Here's His Net Worth

Salary

At the peak of her career, Zahn earned an impressive annual salary of $600,000 from Fox News. This figure significantly increased when she moved to CNN, where she was offered $2.1 million per year.

Paula Zahn and Sigourney Weaver attend the 2014 Jazz at Lincoln Center Gala hosted by Billy Crystal | Getty Images | Photo by D Dipasupil

Following her divorce from Richard Cohen, Zahn secured a luxurious retreat by leasing a lavish apartment at the Siena, nestled on East 76th Street. This 6,000-square-foot full-floor apartment encompasses a fusion of five bedrooms, six bathrooms, and a library.

Paula Zahn participates in a discussion during the 2012 WICT Leadership Conference | Getty Images | Photo by Larry Busacca

Zahn was born on February 24, 1956, in Omaha, Nebraska. Her father was an IBM sales executive and her mother worked as a schoolteacher. Zahn attended Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri, and graduated in 1978 with a bachelor's degree in journalism. She competed in beauty pageants during her teenage years, including Miss Teenage America in 1973.

In 1987, she married Richard Cohen, a New York City real estate developer, with whom she has three children. However, the couple divorced in 2007, and Zahn sued Cohen for mismanaging her career earnings during their marriage, although the lawsuit was ultimately dismissed by the New York state court.

Zahn is an advocate for breast cancer awareness and cancer research holding an honorary board membership with the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation. She also received an honorary doctoral degree from Dowling College in 2003.

Zahn received the Emmy Awards multiple times for her excellence in broadcasting. She received the National Commission of Working Women Broadcasting Award and the AWRT Award for reporting on gender bias in education. Her commitment to philanthropic endeavors has been acknowledged with awards such as the Albert Einstein College of Medicine Spirit Achievement Award, the Second Annual Cancer Awareness Award by the Congressional Families Action for Cancer Awareness, and the Spirit of Life Award from the City of Hope Cancer Center. Zahn's tireless support for cancer prevention earned her the Love of Life Foundation's Tavel-Reznik Award.

Where is Paula Zahn now?

Paula Zahn left CNN in 2007 and produced and hosted the true-crime documentary series "On the Case with Paula Zahn" on the Investigation Discovery channel. The show comprised 26 seasons and last aired on July 26, 2023.

What is Paula Zahn’s background in journalism?

Paula Zahn graduated from Stephens College with a degree in journalism and began her career as a news anchor for local stations before moving on to work for national networks.

Does Paula Zahn have any philanthropic endeavors?

Yes, Paula Zahn is involved in various philanthropic efforts, supporting causes such as breast cancer awareness, and child advocacy and education.

More from MARKETREALIST

From 'The O'Reilly Factor' to Literary Success; What Is Bill O'Reilly's Net Worth?

Kim Jong Un's Friend and NBA Icon Dennis Rodman Lost Millions to Legal Trouble; Here's His Net Worth