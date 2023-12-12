Name Nikola Jokic Net Worth $50 Million Annual Income $30 Million + Source of Income NBA Gender Male Date of Birth February 19, 1995 Age 28 Years Nationality Serbia Profession NBA Player

Nikola Jokic, known as "the Joker," is a renowned Serbian professional basketball player currently serving as the center for the Denver Nuggets in the National Basketball Association (NBA). Recognized as one of the most significant draft steals in NBA history, he is regarded as one of the greatest centers in the league. The Serbian athlete boasts a remarkable net worth of $50 million.

Jokic began his NBA career after being drafted by the Denver Nuggets with the 41st overall pick in the second round of the 2014 NBA draft. In the subsequent season (2018-19), he not only made his first NBA All-Star Game appearance but also guided the Denver Nuggets to the Western Conference Semifinals.

The pinnacle of Jokic's career came in the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons when he achieved the remarkable feat of winning back-to-back NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) awards. Despite averaging less than 25 points per game, he became the first player in NBA history to secure consecutive MVP honors. In the 2023 NBA Finals, he led the Denver Nuggets to their first-ever championship.

Jokic holds a co-ownership stake in the Serbian basketball club BC Mega Basket, a team he previously played for before making his entry into the NBA. Moreover, he makes around $20 million per year from sponsorship agreements.

Nikola Jokic’s salary

In June 2022, Jokic signed a groundbreaking supermax $264 million, five-year contract with the Denver Nuggets, making him the highest-paid player in NBA history. He earned $32 million during the 2022-2023 season.

This impressive contract, coupled with an earlier maximum extension in 2018 amounting to $148 million over five years, totals $412 million in NBA salary alone.

Brand endorsements

Jokic, the two-time NBA MVP, has partnered with major brands like Western Union, Somborac, and Panini. His global appeal and on-field success have earned him endorsement deals with renowned brands like Nike.

In 2019, the athlete purchased a $2.4 million mansion in Denver. Additionally, in late 2021, he acquired a lavish 29-room mansion in Cherry Hills Village suburb for $4.5 million. This private, gated residence includes guest apartments, a gym, a home theatre, and more.

Jokic fascination with horses began when he attended a horse race with his father. His first horse, Dream Catcher, was bought in 2016. The athlete now owns over a dozen horses.

Jokic was born on February 19, 1995, in the northern part of Serbia. From a young age, he was passionate about horse riding and had a keen interest in sports. Growing up, he played basketball with his two brothers. Eventually, both his siblings pursued basketball careers in Serbia.

In 2020, he tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Natalija Mačešić. The couple share a daughter.

- NBA champion (2023)

- NBA Finals MVP (2023)

- 2× NBA Most Valuable Player (2021, 2022)

- 5× NBA All-Star (2019–2023)

- 3× All-NBA First Team (2019, 2021, 2022)

- 2× All-NBA Second Team (2020, 2023)

- NBA Western Conference Finals MVP (2023)

- NBA All-Rookie First Team (2016)

What is Nikola Jokic’s playing style?

Nikola Jokic is known for his exceptional passing ability, high basketball IQ, and versatility on the court.

Has Nikola Jokic achieved any historic milestones in the NBA?

Yes, Nikola Jokic made history in the 2018-2019 season as the first center to lead the NBA in assists.

What notable achievement did Nikola Jokic accomplish in the NBA?

Nikola Jokic is the first Serbian-born player to win the NBA MVP, making history for Serbian basketball.