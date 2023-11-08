What Is Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s Net Worth?

Name Mohammed bin Salman Net Worth $25 Billion Sources of Income Politics Gender Male Date of Birth Aug 31, 1985 Age 38 years Nationality Saudi Profession Politician

Mohammed bin Salman, or MBS, serves as the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia. With an estimated net worth of $5 billion, his substantial wealth is closely tied to his prominent position within the Saudi royal family and his considerable influence on the nation's economic and political functioning.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohammad Bin Salman Al-Saud (@mohammed_bin_salman_ksa)

Mohammed's income primarily comes from his role as the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia. As the de facto ruler, he holds several crucial positions, including Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense. He has played a key role in implementing economic and social reforms in Saudi Arabia, focusing on diversifying the nation's economy and attracting investments in various sectors, including biotechnology, renewable energy, and advanced manufacturing. His efforts to reduce corruption through high-profile initiatives have also garnered international attention.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrives for a meeting with British Prime Minister Theresa May | Getty Images | Photo by Leon Neal

Mohammed's tenure has been marred by significant controversies. In November 2017, he orchestrated the detainment of numerous affluent and influential individuals at the Ritz Carlton in Riyadh, including royal family members like his cousin, prominent billionaire Prince Al-Waleed. These detainees reportedly endured abuse during their three-month captivity and were only released after surrendering substantial portions of their wealth. Prince Al-Waleed, for instance, reportedly handed over assets valued at $6 billion.

Another highly contentious incident occurred in October 2018 when journalist Jamal Khashoggi was brutally murdered inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey. This gruesome act was allegedly carried out by a 15-man hit squad flown in by private jet from Riyadh, and it is widely believed to have been orchestrated by Crown Prince Mohammed personally.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia during a working lunch at the G20 Summit | Getty Images | Photo by Leon Neal

In 2015, the Crown Prince purchased the Chateau Louis XIV in France for $299 million. He is the owner of the luxurious superyacht "Serene," acquired in 2017 for $500 million. He made headlines with the purchase of "Salvator Mundi," a Leonardo da Vinci painting, for over $450 million, albeit with some controversy surrounding the sale.

Mohammed was born on August 31, 1985. He is the eldest child of Prince Salman bin Abdulaziz and his third wife Fahda bint Falah ibn Sulṭān. He is the eighth child and seventh son of Prince Salman. Mohammed studied at King Saud University, where he earned a bachelor's degree in law.

French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman | Getty Images | Photo by Chesnot

He has been married to his first cousin, Sara bint Mashour, the daughter of his uncle, Mashour bin Abdulaziz, since April 2008. The couple has been blessed with five children. Mohammed often engages with key political leaders, celebrities, and business leaders. He has had meetings with prominent figures like Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook, Michael Bloomberg, Morgan Freeman, Queen Elizabeth II, as well as several American presidents.

Member Exceptional Class of the Order of Sheikh Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa (Bahrain)

Grand Cordon of the Order of the Republic (Tunisia)

Nishan-e-Pakistan (Pakistan)

Civil First Class of the Order of Oman (Oman)

Collar of the Order of Zayed (UAE)

Collar of the Order of Al-Hussein bin Ali (Jordan)

What are some of King Salman's major initiatives in Saudi Arabia?

King Salman's major initiatives include the Saudi intervention in the Yemeni Civil War, Saudi Vision 2030, and a 2017 decree allowing Saudi women to drive.

What is Mohammed bin Salman's first name?

Mohammed is the first name of Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia.

Did Mohammed bin Salman work in the public sector after graduating?

Yes, Mohammed bin Salman's first job after graduating was in the public sector where he worked as a consultant before transitioning into politics.