Name Milo Ventimiglia Net Worth $12 Million Salary $125,000 to $250,000 per episode Sources of Income Acting, Television, Production and Direction Gender Male Date of Birth July 8, 1977 Age 46 Years Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, TV Producer, TV Director, Film Director, Voice Actor, Film Producer, Screenwriter

Also Read: What Is Oscar-Winning Actress Marlee Matline's Net Worth?

Milo Ventimiglia, a versatile actor, director, and producer, boasts a net worth of $12 million. In 1995, he made his television debut with “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air." He directed and produced the 2007 web mini-series "It's a Mall World" and served as an executive producer on shows like "The PET Squad Files" and "Chosen."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Milo Anthony Ventimiglia (@miloanthonyventimiglia)

Ventimiglia began his acting journey in 1995 with roles in TV shows like "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," "Sabrina, the Teenage Witch," and "Saved by the Bell: The New Class." In 1999, he starred in the short film "Must Be the Music." He gained prominence as Jess Mariano in "Gilmore Girls" and starred in "Heroes," where he played Peter Petrelli.

Also Read: What Is ‘Entourage’ Actor Edward Burns' Net Worth?

Ventimiglia's critically acclaimed role as Jack Pearson in "This Is Us" has earned him numerous Emmy nominations. He appeared in various films, including "She's All That," "Rocky Balboa," and "Gamer." In 2008, he reprised his role as Rocky Balboa Jr. in "Creed II." In 2013, he worked in "Mob City" and "Chosen."

Milo Ventimiglia attends 'Milo Ventimiglia Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame' | Getty Images | Photo by Emma McIntyre

Also Read: What Is Singer and DJ Jonathan Davis' Net Worth?

Milo Ventimiglia’s business ventures

In 2003, Ventimiglia co-founded the film and television entertainment production company, Divide Pictures. In 2005, he co-established Divide Social Club, an online and global social network for like-minded people. They partnered with Top Cow to produce the comic series "REST."

Salary

During the initial seasons of the hit series "This Is Us," Ventimiglia earned $125,000 per episode, earning approximately $2.25 million per season. In 2018, he made $250,000 per episode, resulting in an annual income of $4.5 million for his role in the drama series.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Milo Anthony Ventimiglia (@miloanthonyventimiglia)

In 2022, Ventimiglia acquired a home in Malibu for $4.4 million. He also owns a 3-bedroom mansion in LA's Venice neighborhood, which he listed for $2.195 million in December 2023.

Instagram 2.6 Million Followers Twitter 588.8K Followers Facebook 292K Followers

Mandy Moore and actor Milo Ventimiglia arrive at NBCUniversal's Press | Getty Images | Photo by Amanda Edwards

Ventimiglia was born on July 8, 1977, in Anaheim, California. Despite being born with damaged facial nerves, which left the left side of his mouth immobilized, Ventimiglia's determination and talent led him to a successful career in the entertainment industry.

From 2003 to 2006, the actor dated "Gilmore Girls" co-star Alexis Bledel. Following this, he began a relationship with his "Heroes" co-star Hayden Panettiere until 2009.

- Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019: Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series for "This Is Us"

- Teen Choice Awards 2008: Choice TV Actor: Action Adventure for "Heroes"

- 2022 Star on the Walk of Fame for Television

- International Academy of Web Television Awards 2014: IAWTV Award for Best Male Performance in a Drama for "Chosen"

When did Milo Ventimiglia start his acting career?

Milo Ventimiglia began his acting career at 18, recognizing his true calling in the world of performing arts.

Does Milo Ventimiglia have a production company?

Yes, Milo Ventimiglia owns a production company called "Divide Pictures."

Has Milo Ventimiglia voiced animated characters?

Yes, Milo Ventimiglia has lent his distinctive voice to various animated characters, including those in shows like "Ultimate Spider-Man" and "Robot Chicken."

More from MARKETREALIST

What Is Oil Magnate-Turned-Classical Composer Gordon Getty's Net Worth?

Brett Goldstein Signed a ‘Multiyear Overall Development Deal’ With Warner Bros in 2022; What’s His Net Worth?