Name Michael Jordan Net Worth $2.6 Billion Salary $25.7 million Annual Income $500,000 Sources of Income Business investments, endorsements (including Nike's Air Jordan brand), ownership of the Charlotte Hornets NBA team Gender Male DOB February 17, 1963 Age 60 Nationality American Profession Former professional basketball player, entrepreneur, and owner of the Charlotte Hornets NBA team

Michael Jordan, a name synonymous with basketball greatness, has amassed a staggering net worth of $2.6 billion during his legendary career. Even after retirement, he continues to earn from lucrative endorsements, and astute investments, notably his ownership of the Charlotte Hornets NBA team.

Also Read: Despite a Scandal-Hit Presidency, Bill Clinton's Relevance Earned Him a $120 Million Net Worth

Having started young, Jordan was named Player of the Year during his sophomore and junior years while playing for the University of North Carolina. From there he was noticed and picked up by the Chicago Bulls, and also led the olympic gold medal winning US basketball squad in 1984 and 1992. He led the bulls to championships in multiple seasons, despite missing a year due to injury and retiring to play baseball before making a comeback.

Michael Jordan attends during the French Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint Germain and Stade Reims on September 26, 2018 in Paris, France. GettyImages/Xavier Laine

Jordan's income primarily flows in from his association with basketball, including an NBA career during which he earned a total of $93.7 million in salary. But Jordan's billionaire status isn't solely attributed to his basketball earnings, since his marketability and charisma have made him one of the highest-paid celebrity endorsers ever. Over the years, he's raked in a staggering $1.4 billion from endorsement deals alone such as the one for Nike's Air Jordans named after him. In addition to that, Jordan acquired a majority stake in the Charlotte Hornets for $175 million in 2010, a decade after picking up a share in the Washington Wizards. This strategic investment eventually propelled him into billionaire status, as the Hornets' value soared over the years.

Also Read: From Writing a Beloved Show to Scripting His Own Success: Phil Rosenthal's Journey and Net Worth

Salary

During his NBA tenure, Jordan earned a total of $93.7 million in salary, and his peak came during the 1996-1997 season, when he earned an impressive $30.14 million, equivalent to $53.4 million today.

Also Read: From Al Capone's Rise to His Ruthlessness; 10 Lesser-Known Tales From the Gangster's Life

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael Jordan | His Airness (@michael_jordann_)

Michael Jordan's business acumen extends beyond the basketball court. His ownership of the Charlotte Hornets was a pivotal financial move. In 2019, he sold a minority stake in the team, valuing it at $1.5 billion. In 2023, Jordan sold his majority stake for a jaw-dropping $3 billion.

Jordan owns luxurious properties, including a stunning mansion in Jupiter, Florida, a lavish compound in Charlotte, and a historic mansion in Highland Park, Chicago. He also owns a customized Gulfstream G550 private jet.

Year Net Worth 2020 $2 billion 2021 $2.1 billion 2022 $2.2 billion 2023 $2.6 billion

Born on February 17, 1963, in Brooklyn, New York, Jordan grew up in Wilmington, North Carolina. His basketball journey began at Emsley A. Laney High School, where he overcame rejection and grew into a basketball legend. Throughout his NBA career, Michael earned numerous accolades, including six NBA championships, five league MVP awards, and a place in the Hall of Fame.

In November 2016, he received the prestigious Presidential Medal of Freedom from Barack Obama, highlighting his immense contribution to sports and society.

After his 17-year marriage with Juanita Vanoy ended in 2006, Jordan married Yvette Prietto in 2013, and the couple have been together since. He has three children.

NBA Legend Michael Jordan attends a press conference for the celebration of the 30th anniversary of the 'Air Jordan' Basketball Shoe during the 'Palais 23'street Basketball tournament at Palais De Tokyo on June 12, 2015 in Paris, France/ GettyImages/Pierre Suu

FAQs

When did Michael Jordan become a billionaire?

Michael Jordan achieved billionaire status in June 2014, primarily due to his ownership stake in the Charlotte Hornets.

What is Michael Jordan's primary source of income?

While he earned substantial sums from his NBA career and endorsements, his ownership of the Charlotte Hornets and his investments have been crucial.

What are some of Michael Jordan's notable endorsements?

Jordan has endorsed brands like Nike, Gatorade, McDonald's, and many others.

More from MARKETREALIST

Take a Look at Priyanka Chopra's Journey to Global Stardom and Her $70 Million Net Worth

Despite Losing $70 Billion to the Hindenburg Fiasco, Here's Where Gautam Adani's Net Worth Stands