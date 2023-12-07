Name Lisa Bonet Net Worth $10 Million Sources of Income Acting and Direction Gender Female Date of Birth November 16, 1967 Age 56 Years Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, Film director

Lisa Bonet, the accomplished American actress, boasts a net worth of $10 million. She is renowned for her work in "The Cosby Show." She is also recognized for portraying characters like Maya Daniels in "Life on Mars" and Marisol in "Ray Donovan."

During childhood, Bonet participated in various beauty pageants and landed guest roles in TV shows. She achieved widespread recognition and career breakthrough with her role as Denise Huxtable in the iconic TV series "The Cosby Show." Airing from 1984 to 1991, the show was a massive success, consistently ranking as the number-one-rated show on television for five years. From 1987 to 1989, she was seen in "A Different World." She also starred in the film "Angel Heart" alongside Mickey Rourke, generating considerable attention for a controversial explicit scene.

Lisa Bonet attends the Tom Ford AW20 Show at Milk Studios | Getty Images | Photo by Mike Coppola

Lisa Bonet’s salary

Bonet has amassed considerable wealth through her acting career, securing a royalty income exceeding $3 million annually from her past shows. Reportedly, she earned around $130,000 per TV show episode. Her appearances in films like "Enemy of the State," and "High Fidelity" have largely contributed to her financial success.

In 1987, Bonet and her then-partner acquired an artistic 5,424 square-foot mansion and studio in Los Vegas Venice Beach. The property, now valued at $7.8 million, was sold in 2000. Currently, the actress resides with Jason Momoa in his $3.5 million California mansion.

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet | Getty Images | Photo by Rodin Eckenroth

Bonet was born on November 16, 1967, in San Francisco, California. She attended Birmingham High School in California before honing her acting skills at the Celluloid Acting Studio in North Hollywood.

At the age of 20, she married musician Lenny Kravitz. They share a daughter. After a six-year marriage, the couple parted ways. In 2005, she began a relationship with actor Jason Momoa, marrying him in 2017. They have two children. However, in 2022, the couple decided to part ways.

- Primetime Emmy: Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for "The Cosby Show"

- Black Reel Awards: 2001 Nominee

- Black Reel: Theatrical - Best Supporting Actress for "High Fidelity"

- TV Land Awards: 2006 Nominee

- TV Land Award: Favorite Singing Siblings for "The Cosby Show"

- Critics Choice Television Awards: 2016

- Nominee Critics' Choice TV Award: Best Guest Performer in a Drama Series for "Ray Donovan"

Which television series marked Lisa Bonet's return to the screen?

In 2019, Lisa Bonet made her comeback in the acclaimed drama series "Ray Donovan."

Is Lisa Bonet involved in advocacy work?

Yes, Lisa Bonet is a vocal advocate for racial equality, gender empowerment, and justice reform.

What is considered Lisa Bonet's breakthrough role?

Lisa Bonet's breakthrough role was her portrayal of Epiphany Proudfoot in the 1987 film "Angel Heart."

