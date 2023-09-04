Name Larry David Net Worth $400 Million Salary $10-20 Million Annual Income $40-50 Million Sources of Income Acting, Production and Comedian Gender Male Date of Birth Jul 2, 1947 Age 76 years Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, Television producer, Screenwriter, Comedian, Film Producer, Writer, Voice Actor

Larry David, the renowned American comedian, writer, actor, director, and television producer, boasts an impressive net worth of $400 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. His vast fortune has been amassed through his multifaceted career in the entertainment industry. David is best known as the co-creator of the popular sitcom "Seinfeld" and the creator, head writer, and executive producer of the critically acclaimed series "Curb Your Enthusiasm." Before his successful television career, David worked as a stand-up comedian, making appearances on shows like "The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson" and "Late Night Show with David Letterman." In the late 1980s, he teamed up with comedian Jerry Seinfeld to create "Seinfeld," which premiered in 1989 and went on to become one of the most successful and influential sitcoms of all time.

Also Read: What Is Clint Eastwood's Net Worth?

Look out for Curb Your Enthusiasm Trivia. #CurbTrivia. Once I reach 10K followers I will send winners Curb Postcards. pic.twitter.com/PlQJsTat — Larry David (@BeingLarryDavid) April 5, 2012

Larry David at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills | Getty Images | Photo by Fotos International

His primary sources of income include syndication royalties from "Seinfeld," one of the most successful sitcoms in TV history, and his stand-up comedy career. "Seinfeld" continues to generate revenue from syndication, DVD sales, streaming rights, and merchandise. Additionally, Larry David's semi-autobiographical series, "Curb Your Enthusiasm," contributes to his earnings through syndication and licensing deals.

Also Read: The Mastermind Behind ‘Star Wars’ and ‘Indiana Jones’: How Did Filmmaker George Lucas Make His Billions?

Larry David's salary

Larry David's wealth primarily stems from his involvement in the iconic sitcom "Seinfeld." He and co-creator Jerry Seinfeld owned 15% of the show's backend equity points, earning them a monumental $250 million each when it first entered syndication, generating $1.7 billion in revenue. Over the years, David's annual earnings from syndication, DVD sales, merchandise, and other royalties have consistently averaged around $40-50 million, with some years exceeding these figures. In total, "Seinfeld" has generated over $4 billion in syndication revenue, translating to approximately $17 million per episode and both Larry and Jerry have earned at least $800 million from the show.

Also Read: Hollywood Icon John Travolta Is an Actor, Singer, Producer and Dancer; What’s His Net Worth Now?

Larry David at HBO Summer TCA | Getty Images | Photo by FilmMagic

Larry David’s assets

Larry David's real estate holdings offer a glimpse into his lavish lifestyle. In 2014, he parted with a Pacific Palisades residence for $12 million, boasting seven bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, and stunning ocean views. The master bedroom featured a deck overlooking the water while the property included a lush backyard with a pool, a spacious guest house, and numerous fireplaces throughout. David also retains another Palisades home purchased in 2006 for $10.35 million, along with at least two other properties in the area.

In February 2022, Larry made a $5.7 million investment in a Montecito, California, residence. However, he inexplicably sold this property less than a year later for $6.9 million. In September 2022, he made a significant move by acquiring a new Montecito mansion for $7.6 million.

arry David attends HBO Max Emmy Getty Images | Photo by Jeff Kravitz

Larry David’s social media following

Instagram 65K followers Twitter 51.2K followers

Charissa Thompson and Larry David attend the HBO's Official 2017 Emmy | Getty Images | Photo by Jeff Kravitz

Personal life

Larry David's personal life is as unique as his comedic style. Born on July 2, 1947, in Brooklyn, New York, to Rose and Mortimer "Monty" David, he grew up with an older brother named Ken. Raised in a Jewish family, his cultural background has influenced his humor and comedy. David attended Sheepshead Bay High School before pursuing higher education at the University of Maryland, where he earned a bachelor's degree in history. His journey to comedy stardom took an unconventional route. After college, he enlisted in the United States Army Reserve and worked various odd jobs, including store clerk and limo driver, all while refining his stand-up comedy skills at night.

David's career took off when he joined the ABC sketch show "Fridays" from 1980 to 1982, where he worked alongside future "Seinfeld" co-star Michael Richards. He then wrote for "Saturday Night Live" from 1984 to 1985, a period during which he met Julia Louis-Dreyfus, another future "Seinfeld" colleague.

Larry David is best known as the co-creator of the iconic sitcom "Seinfeld," where he served as the head writer and executive producer from 1989 to 1996. This collaboration earned "Seinfeld" the prestigious Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series in 1993. Beyond "Seinfeld," While his list of awards may not be extensive, his influence is undeniable, as he holds the distinction of being ranked number 23 among the greatest comedy stars ever in a British poll called "The Comedian's Comedian".

FAQs

Why did Larry David quit "Seinfeld?"

David left the show after Season 7 despite its continued success because he wanted to try something new.

What jobs did Larry David have before his comedy career?

Before pursuing comedy, Larry David worked various odd jobs, including being a limousine driver for a visually impaired elderly woman, driving a taxi, and working as a paralegal.

Is Larry David married?

Larry David has been married twice. He was first married to Laurie Lennard from 1993 to 2007. In 2020, he got married to Ashley Underwood.

More from MARKETREALIST

From TV Star to Household Name as Morning Show Host; Here's Kelly Ripa's Journey and Net Worth

Mohamed Al-Fayed, The Billionaire Former Owner of Harrods, Dies at 94; What Was His Net Worth?