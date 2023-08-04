Kylie Jenner is a prominent American entrepreneur, social media influencer, and reality television personality. Born on August 10, 1997, she rose to fame as part of the renowned Kardashian-Jenner family. Kylie gained initial attention through her appearances on the reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which documented the lives of her famous family members.

Kylie Jenner possesses an estimated net worth of $700 million. Annually, she generates an income ranging from $40 to $100 million through her diverse ventures and undertakings.

Kylie earned approximately $5 million per season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians as per Women's Health. Despite not sharing the same last name as the show's title, she still enjoyed significant earnings as a member of the Jenner family. Kylie was merely 10 years old when the iconic show premiered.

The distribution of earnings from their reality TV shows remains unclear. According to TMZ, the family decides how to split the money among themselves. Kris Jenner mentioned on The Ellen Show that they split the earnings pretty much equally among family members, assuming an estimated $90 million divided among six people, Kylie would have made around $5 million per season.

Kylie Jenner's transition from reality TV star to businesswoman was marked by her iconic lip kit, which evolved into the successful cosmetics brand, Kylie Cosmetics. The company's value reached over $900 million, and it was believed to be the driving force behind her perceived 'billionaire' status.

However, Forbes shed new light on the company's actual income in 2020 after Kylie sold 51 percent of her stake to Coty, a beauty brand. According to Forbes, Kylie Cosmetics only earned approximately $125 million in 2018, significantly lower than the $330 million reported in 2017. Forbes raised suspicions that the business profits either dropped by over half in a year, or the company manipulated the numbers to appear more profitable. Nevertheless, Kylie's deal with Coty resulted in around $340 million in post-tax income, and she still retains approximately 44 percent ownership of Kylie Cosmetics.

Kylie Jenner earns a staggering $1.8 million for each Instagram post. With an astounding 398 million followers on the platform, her massive reach attracts brands willing to invest in her influence. According to Influencer Marketing Hub, she currently commands an impressive sum of $1.8 million per post.

Kylie is a proud mother of two adorable children – Stormi, 5, and Aire, 1 – and shares them with Travis Scott. While some sources speculate Stormi's net worth to be at least $570 million, it's safe to say that her financial standing is closely connected to her mother's success. Like mother, like daughter, Stormi's wealth is undoubtedly intertwined with Kylie's achievements.

Kylie Jenner owns multiple lavish properties in Southern California, including an eight-bedroom, 11-bathroom mansion in Hidden Hills, which she bought for $12 million in 2016. In May 2020, she acquired a vacant lot in Hidden Hills for $15 million and hired architect Richard Landry to design an 18,000-square-foot mansion. Additionally, she previously owned a six-bedroom, seven-bathroom mansion on 4.5 acres of land in Hidden Hills, which she sold in September 2018 for $6.7 million, along with an adjacent vacant lot for $5.35 million. Her real estate portfolio reflects her success and love for prestigious homes. In October 2018, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott bought a Beverly Hills home for $13.45 million. They listed it for sale in October 2022 for almost $22 million. Here's a video tour of their mansion.

