Popular television anchor known for her appearance on "The Talk," Julie Chen, also known as Julie Chen Moonves, has evolved as a producer and reality TV star with a $30 million net worth. The reporter who later became a news anchor and producer for CBS, went on to host the network's reality series "Big Brother." With a successful career on TV, which includes appearances in popular shows as well, Julie Chen recently accused co-hosts of forcing her to leave "The Talk."

What are Julie Chen’s sources of income?

Her appearances on TV series, hosting reality shows, and production account for a lion's share of Chen's earnings so far. But she began her journey as a news producer for ABC NewsOne, with an early commitment to journalism. Subsequently, Chen co-anchored "The Early Show" on CBS from 2002 to 2010, before making guest appearances on "Veronica Mars," "The Millers," "Madam Secretary," "The Comeback," "NCIS: Los Angeles," "Supergirl," "Life in Pieces," and "Jane the Virgin." She forayed into voice acting with the animated series "The Fairly OddParents" in 2005, and also hosted "Celebrity Big Brother" from 2018 to 2019.

Julie Chen's salary

As a presenter on "Big Brother," Chen commands an impressive salary of $75,000 for each episode, and considering that seasons of "Big Brother" often have 30-40 episodes, Julie's earnings from the show alone could be approximately $3 million a year.

Real estate and overall assets

Julie and her husband Les Moonves have invested in real estate, including a Malibu home purchased in 2008 for $10 million and later sold for $11.12 million. They also acquired a 6,500-square-foot Carbon Beach home from Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen for $28.8 million.

Julie Chen's Social Media Following

Instagram 361,000 followers Twitter 431,400 Followers Facebook 116,000 followers

Personal life

Julie Chen, the child of Chinese immigrants, grew up alongside two older sisters, Victoria and Gladys. While working as a news assistant at ABC News in 1991, Chen entered into a relationship with news editor Gary Donahue and got engaged in August 2000. However, their relationship ultimately ended before they could walk down the aisle. Subsequently, she began dating Les Moonves, the CBS president and CEO. In December 2004, Les successfully persuaded the court to grant him an expedited divorce from his previous wife, and married Chen on December 23, 2004, in Acapulco, Mexico. Their family expanded with the birth of their son, Charlie, on September 24, 2009. When Moonves had to step down following sexual harassment allegations against him, Chen also announced her exit from her show, "The Talk."

Awards and recognition

Julie Chen has had a notable presence in the Daytime Emmy Awards, with both nominations and a win for her contributions to "The Talk." In 2017, she and her co-hosts secured a victory in the category of Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host. Over the years, "The Talk" received multiple nominations, including in 2019, 2018, 2016, 2015, and 2014.

FAQs

Does Julie Chen have a baby?

On September 24, 2009, Chen gave birth to her son, Charlie.

How long has Julie Chen's career spanned?

Julie Chen's career has spanned over three decades.

When did Julie Chen become a United States citizen?

Julie Chen became a naturalized United States citizen in 1991.

