Name John McEnroe Net Worth $100 Million Salary $250,000 + Annual Income $10-20 Million Sources of Income Tennis, commentary, hosting and endorsements Gender Male Date of Birth Feb 16, 1959 Age 64 years Nationality American Profession Talk show host, tennis player, commentator, actor

Known for his on-court antics as much as a legendary career, former American tennis player and world number 1 John McEnroe boasts of an impressive net worth of $100 million. Beyond tennis, he has also ventured into TV show hosting, endorsements, and sports commentary, and has lent his voice to a Netflix series. In 1978, John McEnroe embarked on his ATP tour journey, ending the year as the #4 ranked player with five titles to his name. In 1981, McEnroe made tennis history by famously exclaiming "you cannot be serious" at umpires, a phrase that would later become the title of his 2002 memoir.

Hey @IMGTennis - here's my new headshot. Hope you like it. pic.twitter.com/WFSHkYsQKH — John McEnroe (@JohnMcEnroe) August 26, 2021

McEnroe a huge chunk of his wealth from an illustrious tennis career marked by 77 singles titles and 78 doubles titles, including 7 Grand Slam Singles titles and 9 Grand Slam men's doubles titles. His foray into television and film, including appearances in shows like "Curb Your Enthusiasm" and films like "Mr. Deeds," generated additional income. McEnroe officially declared his retirement from the ATP in 1992, but made occasional comebacks, participating in a singles tournament in 1994 and joining two doubles tournaments in 2006, all under the banner of the ATP Champions Tour. Following retirement, McEnroe shifted his focus to music, embarking on a two-year tour with his band, "The Johnny Smyth Band." While recording an album in 1997, he decided to part ways with the band. McEnroe also made a significant impact as a sports commentator, lending his insights and expertise to renowned events such as Wimbledon, the US Open, the Australian Open, and various smaller ATP tournaments.

John McEnroe at the Benson & Hedges Tennis Championships,1980 | Getty Images | Photo by Tony Weaver

John McEnroe's salary

As part of its transparency measures, the BBC publicly discloses the salaries of its staff earning above $184,000, and McEnroe falls within this category. According to the corporation's published report, McEnroe receives a substantial annual income ranging between $251,000 and $256,000 for a relatively brief commitment of just two weeks of work.

Throughout his career, McEnroe has been associated with several renowned brands, including HEAD, Dunlop, Penn Solinco, Sergio Tacchini, Nike, and Gold Coast. His endorsement deal with Dunlop concluded following his retirement from professional tennis.

John McEnroe during the doubles match between Roger Federer and Alexander Zverev | Getty Images | Photo by Julian Finney

McEnroe and Patty Smyth boast a substantial real estate portfolio, primarily situated in the picturesque locales of Malibu. In 2013, they acquired a ranch-style property for $3.35 million, followed by a remarkable purchase of an oceanfront residence in Malibu's exclusive Paradise Cove in 2015, which came with a hefty price tag of $21 million. McEnroe had previously owned Johnny Carson's Malibu home situated on Carbon Beach. Their assets also include a two-acre estate in Southampton, New York, for which they spent $4.2 million in 1999. Notably, John McEnroe has also held ownership of a Manhattan art gallery since 1993.

John McEnroe and Patty Smyth attend the 65th Annual BMI Country awards | Getty Images | Photo by Terry Wyatt

McEnroe was born John Patrick McEnroe, Jr. on February 16, 1959, in Wiesbaden, West Germany, where his American parents, John and Kay, were residing due to his father's assignment in the U.S. Air Force. His family later relocated to the United States, settling in Newburgh, New York's Stewart Air Force Base when John was still an infant. In 1986, McEnroe married actress Tatum O'Neal, and the couple have two sons, Kevin and Sean, as well as a daughter, Emily. The marriage ultimately ended in divorce in 1994, with McEnroe being awarded sole custody of their children due to O'Neal's struggles with substance abuse. Subsequently, McEnroe entered into a marital relationship with singer Patty Smyth in 1997. Together, they have two daughters, Anna and Ava. This phase of his life has seen John balance his family responsibilities with his continuing presence in the public eye.

John McEnroe's exceptional contributions to the world of tennis have earned him numerous prestigious awards and accolades including,

ITF World Champion: 1981, 1983, 1984

ATP Player of the Year: 1981, 1983, 1984

ATP Most Improved Player: 1978

World Number 1 Male Player

Davis Cup Commitment Award

Did John McEnroe excel in doubles tennis?

Yes, John McEnroe won 9 Grand Slam titles in doubles, showcasing his exceptional skills in both singles and doubles tennis.

Was John McEnroe involved in a legendary tennis rivalry?

Yes, John McEnroe had an iconic rivalry with Björn Borg that captivated tennis audiences around the world.

Did John McEnroe engage in other sports besides tennis?

Yes, John McEnroe briefly pursued a career as a professional squash player in addition to his tennis achievements.

