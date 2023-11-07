What Is Makeup Mogul Jeffree Star’s Net Worth?

Name Jeffree Star Net Worth $200 Million Annual Income $20 Million + Sources of Income Singing, modeling, fashion designing, and business Gender Male Date of Birth Nov 15, 1985 Age 37 years Nationality American Profession Singer-songwriter, model, makeup artist, fashion designer, actor

Jeffree Star is an American model, fashion designer, makeup artist and YouTube sensation who has built a remarkable net worth of $200 million. Star launched his music career in 2009 with the release of his studio album "Beauty Killer," featuring the hit single "Lollipop Luxury" with Nicki Minaj. However, his music career came to an abrupt halt in 2013 due to legal issues with his record company, Konvict Muzik.

Star has a diversified financial portfolio that includes marijuana, real estate, and merchandise. Star's global cosmetics business is a major revenue generator, with an estimated annual gross revenue surpassing $100 million. In 2019, the business mogul collaborated with Shane Dawson to create the Conspiracy Collection, featuring eyeshadows and liquid lipsticks. The launch yielded up to $35 million in earnings, with $10 million allocated to Shane. Re-orders increased the collection's revenue potential. It's worth noting that the makeup artist once declined a substantial $500 million buyout offer from L'Oreal, highlighting his confidence in his brand's value and potential for growth.

Star's YouTube channel significantly contributes to his income. In 2018, he earned $18 million, securing his position as the fifth-highest-paid YouTuber worldwide. The following year, he earned $17 million, ranking fourth among the highest-paid YouTubers. In 2020, his earnings amounted to $15 million, making him one of the top 10 highest-paid YouTube stars.

Star has made substantial investments in real estate. He once owned a luxury mansion in Calabasas, California. The house featured 10 bedrooms and 15 bathrooms, which he purchased for $3.62 million in 2016. In 2019, he acquired an impressive property for $14.6 million in Hidden Hills, California. This Hidden Hills estate was listed for sale in 2021 for $19.5 million and eventually sold for $16.7 million in June 2022. Additionally, he bought a 70-acre ranch in Wyoming and later acquired an additional 500 acres nearby.

Star possesses a remarkable car collection valued at approximately $2.4 million. It includes a variety of luxury vehicles like Bentleys, Aston Martins, Lamborghinis, and Ferraris. He owns a total of 25 vehicles.

Star, born Jeffrey Lynn Steininger Jr., has a life marked by both personal struggles and remarkable success. Unfortunately, in his early years, he witnessed the tragic loss of his father who took his own life when the makeup artist was just six years old. Raised by his mother, Marra Shubyann Lindstrom Steininger, a model, Star's fascination with makeup began at a young age when he experimented with his mother's cosmetic products. His early rise to fame came through social media platforms like MySpace, where he garnered a substantial following. His photos received tens of thousands of comments, and he was recognized as one of the most popular unsigned artists on MySpace, with his songs frequently topping MySpace Music's Independent Artists charts. In recent years, he has been in the news for controversies surrounding fellow makeup artists and YouTubers.

Jeffree Star has received recognition for his influence and contributions to the beauty and YouTube communities, earning nominations for several prestigious awards. Notably, he was nominated for two Streamy Awards in 2019, under the category of "Beauty." In 2020, he was a nominee for the Shorty Award for "YouTuber of the Year".

Did Jeffree Star establish his own cosmetics brand?

Yes, in 2014, Jeffree Star founded his cosmetics brand, Jeffree Star Cosmetics.

Does Jeffree Star have a reality show?

Yes, Jeffree Star had a reality series titled "The Secret World of Jeffree Star," offering insights into his life and business endeavors.

Has Jeffree Star written a memoir?

Yes, Jeffree Star released his autobiography titled "The Secret World of Jeffree Star" in 2018, providing insights into his path to success.

