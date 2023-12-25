Name James Gandolfini Net Worth $70 Million Annual Income $10-15 Million+ Sources of Income Acting, Television, and Production Gender Male Date of Birth September 18, 1961 Date of Death June 19, 2013 Age 51 Years Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, Television Producer, Film Producer

Also Read: From Association With 'SNL' to Writing Comedy Films: Colin Jost's Career and Net Worth

James Gandolfini, an esteemed American actor, achieved widespread recognition for his remarkable portrayal of Tony Soprano, the formidable Italian-American Mafia crime boss in HBO's renowned television series, "The Sopranos." Tragically, the actor passed away in 2013. At the time of his death, Gandolfini's net worth stood at an impressive $70 million.

James Gandolfini in a scene from the HBO TV drama series "The Sopranos" | Getty Images | Photo by Anthony Neste

Gandolfini began his acting career in the late 1980s with small roles in New York theatre and films. He first appeared in the 1987 film "Shock! Shock! Shock!." However, it was his compelling performance as a hitman in "True Romance" that caught the industry's attention. His appearance in the groundbreaking HBO series "The Sopranos" earned him critical acclaim and transformed television by introducing the anti-hero archetype.

Also Read: Nick Bosa Remains a Strong Defensive Player in NFL Despite His Injury; Here's His Net Worth

In his career, Gandolfini appeared in over 40 movies, including "Get Shorty" "The Mexican," "Crimson Tide," and "Zero Dark Thirty." Later, he ventured into film production and documentary work. As a producer, he contributed to documentaries like "Alive Day Memories: Home from Iraq" and "Wartorn: 1861-2010."

James Gandolfini attends the sixth season premiere of the HBO series "The Sopranos" | Getty Images | Photo by Evan Agostini

Also Read: From the Iconic 'Goodfellas' to Hit TV Show 'The Sopranos': Lorraine Bracco's Career and Net Worth

Salary

For the first two seasons of "The Sopranos," Gandolfini earned a total of $5 million. In the third season, his salary doubled to $400,000 per episode, totaling $5 million per season. By the fourth season, he earned $800,000 per episode. In the two-part sixth season, he earned $1 million per episode, making him one of the highest-paid TV actors of all time. Moreover, HBO paid him $3 million to turn down a guest-starring role on "The Office."

James Gandolfini and Tony Sirico during 58th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards | Getty Images | Photo by Jeff Kravitz

Gandolfini owned properties in various locations, including New York City, Lake Manitoba Narrows in Canada, Chester Township, and Tewksbury Township in New Jersey. In 2009, he purchased a 5600-square-foot home in Tewksbury for $1.5 million.

James and Marci Gandolfini with son Michael and Sponge Bob Square Pants | Getty Images | Photo by Evan Agostini

Gandolfini was born on September 18, 1961, in Westwood, New Jersey. Raised in a devout Roman Catholic household, he grew up with his two younger sisters, Leta and Johanna. He graduated from Park Ridge High School in 1979 and completed his Bachelor of Arts in Communications at Rutgers University in 1983.

In 1999, Gandolfini married Marcy Wudarski, and the same year, they welcomed a son. Unfortunately, their marriage ended in divorce in 2002. In 2008, he married Deborah Lin, and together they had a daughter named Liliana.

Tragically, Gandolfini passed away on June 19, 2013, at the age of 51. While in Rome with his family, he was found unconscious in their hotel suite by his 13-year-old son, Michael. Gandolfini was pronounced dead at the hospital and the autopsy confirmed the cause of death to be a heart attack.

- Primetime Emmy Awards: Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for "The Sopranos" (2003)

- Primetime Emmy Awards: Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series for "The Sopranos" (2008)

- Golden Globe Awards: Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama for "The Sopranos" (2000)

- Screen Actors Guild Awards: Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series for "The Sopranos" (2008)

- Screen Actors Guild Awards: Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series for "The Sopranos" (2008)

- Boston Society of Film Critics Awards: Best Supporting Actor for "Enough Said" (2013)

Was James Gandolfini ever inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame?

Yes, he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2002.

What was James Gandolfini passionate about?

Besides acting, James Gandolfini had a passion for cooking and sports, particularly football and baseball.

Did James Gandolfini serve in the military before starting his acting career?

Yes, before starting his acting career, Gandolfini served in the United States Army Reserve.

More from MARKETREALIST

What Is MLB Sensation Justin Verlander's Net Worth?

Baseball Star Mike Trout has the Second-Most Valued Contract in North America; Here's His Net Worth