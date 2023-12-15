Name Jack Fisk Net Worth $15 Million Sources of Income Production Designing, Direction Gender Male Date of Birth December 19, 1945 Age 77 Years Nationality United States of America Profession Production Designer, Film Art Director, Film Director, Set Designer, Television Director

Renowned for his acting and production designing skills, the American entertainment star Jack Fisk has earned a net worth of $15 million. From "Badlands" and "Days of Heaven" to "The Thin Red Line" and "The Tree of Life," he is known for designing all of Terrence Malick's first eight films.

Jack Fisk attends the 67th BFI London Film Festival Headline Gala red carpet | Getty Images | Photo by Dave Benett

Fisk's income primarily stems from his extensive career in the film industry. Before becoming an art director, Fisk worked as a gaffer on Douglas Schwartz's 1971 film, "The Peace Killers." The same year, he ventured into art direction, starting with the film "Angels Hard as They Come." He served as an art director for various films, including "Cool Breeze" (1972), "Messiah of Evil" (1973), and "Carrie" (1976).

In 1981, Fisk made his directorial debut with "Raggedy Man." He went on to direct the films "Violets Are Blue" (1986), "Daddy's Dyin': Who's Got the Will?" (1990), and "Final Verdict" (1991). In his role as a production designer, Fisk contributed to projects such as "Phantom of the Paradise" (1974), "Darktown Strutters" (1975), "Death Game" (1977), and "Movie Movie" (1978).

Later, he contributed to "The Master" (2012), "Knight of Cups" (2015), "Song to Song" (2017), and "Causeway" (2022). In 2023, he worked as a production designer on Martin Scorsese's "Killers of the Flower Moon," which premiered at the 76th Cannes Film Festival. The film was nominated for seven Golden Globe Awards.

Sissy Spacek and Jack Fisk arrive at the 55th Academy Awards | Getty Images | Photo by Michael Montfort

Fisk and his wife boast a portfolio of valuable assets, including several properties in Virginia. They own a sprawling 200-acre farm located near Charlottesville.

Madison Fisk, Sissy Spacek, Schuyler Fisk, and Jack Fisk | Getty Images | Photo by Todd Williamson

Fisk met his future wife, Sissy Spacek, during the production of Terrence Malick's 1973 film "Badlands." The connection between Fisk and Spacek went beyond professional collaboration and they exchanged vows in 1974. Together, they have two daughters, Schuyler and Madison.

- Academy Awards, USA: 2016 Nominee for "The Revenant"

- Academy Awards, USA: 2008 Nominee for "There Will Be Blood"

- Critics Choice Awards: 2012 Nominee Critics Choice Award for "The Tree of Life"

- Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards: 2012 Winner LAFCA Award for "The Master"

- Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards: 2007 Winner LAFCA Award for "There Will Be Blood"

- Art Directors Guild: 2016 Winner Excellence in Production Design Award for "The Revenant"

- Art Directors Guild: 2008 Winner Excellence in Production Design Award for "There Will Be Blood"

Is Jack Fisk married?

Yes, Jack Fisk is married to acclaimed director and screenwriter, Sissy Spacek.

When did Jack Fisk start his career as an actor?

In 1971, Jack Fisk began his career as an actor before transitioning into production design and directing.

Which directors has Jack Fisk collaborated with?

Jack Fisk has collaborated with acclaimed directors like David Lynch and Terrence Malick.

