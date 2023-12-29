Name Jacinda Barrett Net Worth $8 Million Sources of Income Acting and modeling Gender Female Date of Birth August 2, 1972 Age 51 years Nationality Australian-American Profession Model, actor

Also Read: What Is 'Twin Peaks' Star Lara Flynn Boyle's Net Worth?

Known through her roles in movies such as "Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason" and "Ladder 49" as well as the popular TV show "Suits", Australian model and actress Jacinda Barrett, boasts of a net worth of $8 million. This figure includes the combined wealth of Barrett and her husband, who also played her love interest on screen. She started her career by winning the Dolly Covergirl competition in 1988 and graced the pages of top fashion magazines across Europe, before embarking on a film career spanning various genres. Barrett's best works include "Ladder 49," "Poseidon," "The Last Kiss," and "Matching Jack."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacinda Barrett (@jacindabarrett)

Before venturing into acting, Barrett gained recognition by appearing on the covers of prominent fashion magazines such as Vogue Australia and Harper’s Bazaar. In 1995, Barrett became a cast member in the fourth season of MTV reality show "The Real World: London."

Also Read: From Being Born to Celebrities to Creating His Own Identity: Quincy Brown's Journey and Net Worth

She played a recurring role on the NBC primetime soap opera "Wind on Water" and appeared in various series such as "Night Man," "Hercules: The Legendary Journeys," "Guys Like Us," "Millennium," and "Zoe, Duncan, Jack and Jane." In 1997, the actress made her big-screen debut in the horror anthology film "Campfire Tales."

In the 2009 film "New York, I Love You," she played Maggie, and in the same year, she portrayed Diana Harris in "Middle Men." Subsequently, she was seen in "Matching Jack," "A Proper Send-Off," "So B. It," and "Seven in Heaven." Barrett continued to appear in popular movies like "Immaculate Springs," "Art House," and the slasher film "Urban Legends: Final Cut."

Also Read: Syrian-Lebanese Singer George Wassouf is Nicknamed the Sultan of Music; Here's His Net Worth

In 2012, the actress returned to television with a significant role in the legal drama series "Suits," where she starred alongside her real-life husband, Gabriel Macht. From 2015 to 2017, she was seen playing the lead role in the Netflix series "Bloodline." In 2021, Barrett starred opposite Jonathan Rhys Meyers in the horror thriller "Hide and Seek" and made cameo appearances in Hollywood adaptations like "The Third Twin" and "The Pillars of the Earth."

Jacinda Barrett poses for portraits in the Chanel Celebrity Suite | Getty Images | Photo by Carlo Allegri

In 2010, Barrett and her husband purchased a lavish residence in the heart of Los Angeles, California, for $1.7 million. The house boasts contemporary features, including various bedrooms and bathrooms, and luxurious amenities, including a swimming pool and garden.

Gabriel Macht and Jacinda Barrett attend the amfAR Gala Cannes 2018 dinner | Getty Images | Photo by Anthony Ghnassia

Instagram 197,000 Followers Twitter 18,800 Followers

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacinda Barrett (@jacindabarrett)

Barrett was born in Brisbane, Australia on August 2, 1972. She attended Kenmore State High School. In 1988, while still in high school, she won the Dolly Covergirl competition in Australia.

Barrett was previously engaged to actor, comedian, and writer Chris Hardwick. After the engagement ended, she began a relationship with actor Gabriel Macht. The couple tied the knot in 2004 and have two children. In 2009, Barrett became a naturalized U.S. citizen.

When did Jacinda Barrett make her film debut?

Jacinda Barrett made her film debut in 1997 with the horror anthology movie "Campfire Tales."

How many languages is Jacinda Barrett fluent in?

Jacinda Barrett is fluent in four languages: English, French, Italian, and Spanish.

Has Jacinda Barrett faced struggles regarding her mental health?

Yes, Jacinda Barrett has openly discussed her struggles with anxiety, advocating for mental health awareness and support.

More from MARKETREALIST

From Success With 'Gangsta's Paradise' to Death by Drug Overdose: Rapper Coolio's Life and Net Worth

From Child Actor on Nickelodeon to Emerging Star: Jack Griffo's Career Growth and Net Worth