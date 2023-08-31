Name David Copperfield Net Worth $1 billion Annual Income $40 – $60 million Sources of Income Magician and Acting Gender Male Date of Birth Sep 16, 1956 Age 66 Nationality United States of America Profession Magician, Actor

David Copperfield, the renowned American illusionist, boasts an impressive net worth of $1 billion as of August 2023. With this substantial wealth, Copperfield holds the title of the wealthiest magician globally, a feat attributed to his prolific career and astute financial management. His remarkable earnings are driven by his prolific live performances, particularly his approximately 515 annual shows at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Also Read: The Richest Criminals in the History of All Time

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Copperfield (@copperfield)

What are David Copperfield’s sources of income?

David Copperfield Ride Of Fame Induction Ceremony, NY | Getty Images | Photo by Dave Kotinsky

David Copperfield's income stems primarily from his live performances and associated ventures. His iconic shows, numbering around 515 annually, contribute significantly to his earnings, generating an estimated $40 – $60 million per year. These performances take place at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, a city synonymous with entertainment and extravagance. Copperfield has sold 33 million tickets and grossed over US$4 billion throughout his career, per Net Worth Club.

Also Read: What is 'Shark Tank' Investor Daymond John's Net Worth?

David Copperfield's salary

Throughout his active years until 2006, David Copperfield consistently sold over 3 million tickets annually, amassing more than $50 million in income. Renowned for his exceptional contributions to magic and illusion, Copperfield has secured numerous Guinness World Records, including those for the maximum number of magic shows performed in a year, most tickets sold worldwide by a solo entertainer, highest career earnings as a magician, and the largest Broadway attendance in a week.

His limited number of Las Vegas shows at present still commands substantial earnings, with each performance potentially netting up to $2 million. Notably, his TV magic and illusion show has captivated audiences for 38 years, peaking at over 6 million viewers per episode and becoming a resounding success on ABC. His annual income from ABC's television shows reached an astounding $20 million and he continues to earn $3 million annually through syndication revenue.

Also Read: What is 'Man Of Steel' Director Zack Snyder's Net Worth in 2023?

David Copperfield at 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter - Arrivals BEVERLY HILLS, CA | Getty Images | Photo by Pascal Le Segretain

David Copperfield’s assets

David Copperfield's impressive wealth is reflected in his diversified portfolio of assets. He is reported to own 11 islands in the Bahamas, where he has established an ultra-exclusive resort. The resort offers an elite experience with nightly rental costs reaching as high as $50,000 and a four-night minimum stay requirement. In addition to his Bahamian property, Copperfield owns a mansion valued at $18 million in Nevada and a luxurious four-floor apartment in New York City, estimated at $60 million in value.



David Copperfield’s social media following

Instagram 162K followers Facebook 1.1 million followers Twitter 943.9K followers

Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures' "The Incredible Burt Wonderstone" David Copperfield - Red Carpet HOLLYWOOD, CA Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter

Personal life

David Copperfield, originally born David Seth Kotkin on September 16, 1956, in Metuchen, New Jersey, embarked on a journey into the world of magic from a young age. He began learning magic and ventriloquism at an early age, performing as Davino the Boy Magician and making history by becoming the youngest person ever admitted to the Society of American Magicians at age 12.

David Copperfield's remarkable contributions to the world of magic have garnered him numerous awards and accolades. He is a recipient of 21 Emmy Awards and he has been recognized as Magician of the Century, Magician of the Millennium, and King of Magic. Additionally, he received the U.S. Library of Congress' Living Legend Award and was inducted into NYC's Ride of Fame.

What is David Copperfield's most famous trick?

In his flying illusion trick, Copperfield appears to levitate and fly on stage, defying gravity in front of a live audience and it is known as his most famous trick.

At what age did David Copperfield learn magic?

Copperfield started his journey into the world of magic at the age of ten and he performed as Davino the Boy Magician within his local community.

How was David Copperfield inspired to learn magic?

Copperfield's grandfather was a great influence on him and he entertained him with card tricks when he was a child.

More from MARKETREALIST

Here are Top 10 Richest Criminals in History, Their Journey Through The Shadows and Their Fortunes

With Iconic Roles Such as Superman and The Witcher; Here's Henry Cavill's Journey and Net Worth