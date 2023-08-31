Name Henry Cavill Net Worth $50 million Salary $2-3 million Annual Income $10 million Sources of Income Acting and endorsements Gender Male Date of Birth May 5, 1983 Age 40 years Nationality United Kingdom Profession Actor

Popular for his portrayal of Superman in the DC universe, Henry Cavill has generated a $50 million net worth during his acting career, spanning both film and television. Cavill gained widespread recognition with DC movies like "Man of Steel," "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice," and "Justice League."

View this post on Instagram

What Are Henry Cavill’s Sources of Income?

Henry Cavill at The Witcher" Season 3 UK Premiere

Henry Cavill's main source of income are his acting gigs in both films and television, including his leading role in the popular Netflix series "The Witcher." Cavill's involvement in brand endorsements such as Dunhill fragrance commercials, adds to his earnings. He also receives residuals from previous projects and benefits from public appearances, events, and social media influence. Merchandise licensing and potential voice acting roles also contribute to his financial success.

Henry Cavill's salary

Cavill's initial pay for "Man of Steel" was around $300,000, but with its massive success, he earned an estimated $14 million due to incentives. He bagged similar profit-sharing deals for portraying Superman in future projects, and earned $400,000 per episode for the first season of "The Witcher." Reports suggest his pay rose to $1 million per episode for seasons 2 and 3, amounting to approximately $8 million for season 2.

Henry Cavill at Netflix Enola Holmes 2 Premiere

Brand endorsements

Apary from appearing in commercials for the British fragrance brand Dunhill in 2008, Cavill has also been brand ambassador of Boss Eyewear, MuscleTech and a spokesperson for botanical drinks brand No.1 Botanical.

Cavill's total assets

In 2013, Cavill purchased a futuristic mansion worth $5 million in Lake Sherwood, located just outside Hollywood. The mansion's unique design and prime location contribute to its value. The British actor also has a soft spot for British wheels, with a Bentley Continental V8S, parked in his garage.

Henry Cavill In Conversation With MTV's Josh Horowitz

Henry Cavill’s net worth over the years

2023 $50 million 2022 $40 Million 2019 $31 Million 2017 $24 Million

Henry Cavill’s Social Media Following

Instagram 26.2 Million followers Facebook 6 Million followers

Henry Cavill at "The Witcher" Press Conference In Madrid

Cavill's Personal Life

Born on May 5, 1983, in Saint Helier on the island of Jersey, Cavill attended St. Michael’s Preparatory School in Saint Saviour, France, before continuing his secondary education in Buckinghamshire, England. Cavill's interests extend beyond acting; he's an avid gamer with a passion for titles like World of Warcraft and The Witcher series. His gaming experience actually contributed to him landing the role of Geralt in the Netflix adaptation of "The Witcher."



Awards and accolades

In 2013, his portrayal as Superman in "Man of Steel" garnered him nominations for various awards, including the BFCA Critics' Choice Award for Best Actorin an Action Movie, Teen Choice Award for Choice Movie: Liplock, and Teen Choice Award for Choice Summer Movie Star: Male. Additionally, he secured the MTV Movie Award for Best Hero in 2014 for his exceptional depiction of the iconic superhero. These nominations and honors reflect Cavill's impact and popularity in both film and television.

FAQs

Has Henry Cavill been engaged?

Henry Cavill isn't married or engaged.

Does Henry Cavill speak multiple languages?

The actor can speak English, Spanish, French and Italian.

What are Henry Cavill's hobbies?

Cavill is an avid gamer, enjoying games like World of Warcraft, Total War: Warhammer 3.

