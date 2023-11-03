Name Eugene Kaspersky Net Worth $2.1 Billion Sources of Income Investing and Business Gender Male Date of Birth October 4, 1965 Age 58 Years Nationality Russia Profession Inventor and Businessman

Eugene Kaspersky, the CEO of Kaspersky Lab, a prominent IT security company with 4,000 employees, holds an estimated net worth of $2.1 billion as of November 2023, per Forbes. He co-founded Kaspersky Lab in 1997 and is recognized for his expertise in cybersecurity. Kaspersky has been a leading figure in identifying government-sponsored cyberwarfare and has actively advocated for an international treaty to ban cyberwarfare.

Eugene Kaspersky's primary source of income is his leadership role at Kaspersky Lab, a globally recognized IT security company he co-founded in 1997. The company specializes in providing computer virus protection, and its operations extend to nearly 200 countries with over 30 offices worldwide. In addition to his corporate responsibilities, Kaspersky generates income through public speaking engagements at security conferences and seminars. His contributions to computer virology, including articles he has written, also add to his earnings. Kaspersky Lab's products safeguard the computers of more than 400 million users, and Kaspersky himself is a contributing writer for Forbes. Between 2019 and 2022, Kaspersky Lab acquired approximately 60% of New Cloud Technologies, the creators of the MyOffice software suite, per Forbes.

Eugene Kaspersky, CEO At Kaspersky Lab, speaks at Kaspersky Security Analyst Summit 2019 | Getty Images | Photo by Suhaimi Abdullah



Salary

While specific salary details for Eugene Kaspersky are not disclosed, as the co-founder and head of Kaspersky Lab, he presumably draws a substantial salary commensurate with his leadership position within the company. In 2017, Eugene Kaspersky was ranked #1,567 on Forbes' Billionaires List with a net worth of US$1.3 billion (as of March 2017). He initially appeared on the list in 2015 when his net worth reached US $1 billion.

Eugene Kaspersky, Chief Executive Officer at Kaspersky Lab poses before the Australian Formula One Grand Prix | Getty Images | Photo by Clive Mason



Eugene Kaspersky's social media following

Twitter 188.1K followers Facebook 462K followers YouTube 96.4K followers

Eugene Kaspersky during a portrait session in Moscow, Russia | Getty Images | Photo by Ian Gavan

Eugene Kaspersky was born on October 4, 1965, in Novorossiysk, Soviet Union, and spent his formative years near Moscow. His father worked as an engineer while his mother was a historical archivist. From a young age, Kaspersky displayed a keen interest in mathematics and technology. After completing his education, Kaspersky served in the Soviet military intelligence service as a software engineer. It was during this time, in 1987, that Kaspersky met Natalya Kaspersky, who would become his first wife, at Severskoye, a KGB vacation resort. Their romance blossomed swiftly, and they decided to marry just six months after their first encounter. Their union brought forth the joys of parenthood. In 1989, Natalya gave birth to their first son, Maxim. Two years later, in 1991, their family expanded once more with the birth of their second son, Ivan.

On April 21, 2011, a significant event marked his life when his son, Ivan, aged 20 at the time, was kidnapped for a $4.4 million ransom. Kaspersky, collaborating with a friend at the FSB and Russian police, traced the ransom call and set up a trap for the kidnappers. As a result, they rescued his son and arrested many of the kidnappers.

- National Friendship Award of China

- CEO of the Year, SC Magazine Europe - 2010

- Lifetime Achievement Award 2010, Virus Bulletin

- Strategic Brand Leadership Award, World Brand Congress

- Most Powerful Security Executive, SYS-CON Media

- Businessman of the Year, American Chamber of Commerce in Russia — 2011

- Outstanding Contribution to Business Award, CEO Middle

Technology Hero of the Year, V3 — 2012

- Top-100 Global Thinker, Foreign Policy Magazine — 2012

- Top-100 IT executives, CRN.

What is the remarkable event in Eugene Kaspersky's personal life?

A significant event in his life occurred on April 21, 2011, when his son, Ivan was kidnapped for a $4.4 million ransom. Kaspersky, with the help of a friend at the FSB and Russian police, traced the ransom call, set up a trap and successfully rescued his son.

Is Kaspersky still Russian-owned?

Yes, Kaspersky Lab is a Russian multinational cybersecurity and anti-virus provider with its headquarters in Moscow, Russia, and operated by a holding company in the United Kingdom.

Does Eugene Kaspersky enjoy race-car driving?

Yes, Eugene Kaspersky has a passion for race-car driving and has sponsored a race car in the Formula One Grand Prix though he drives a BMW M3.