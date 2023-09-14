Name Emma Roberts Net Worth $25 Million Salary $2 Million Annual Income $2-5 Million + Sources of Income Acting, Singing, and Modelling Gender Female Date of Birth Feb 10, 1991 Age 32 Nationality United States of America Profession Singer, Actor, Model, Voice Actor

Also Read: What Is Cricketer Virat Kohli's Net Worth?

Emma Roberts, a prominent American actress, model, and singer has accumulated a substantial net worth of $25 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. The daughter of actor Eric Roberts' and Julia Roberts' niece, Emma Roberts has not only inherited a legacy of talent but also forged her successful path in the entertainment industry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emma Roberts (@emmaroberts)

Emma Roberts attends STX Films World Premiere of "UglyDolls" | Getty Images | Photo by Emma McIntyre

Also Read: From Hand-Crafting Shoes to Becoming a Global Fashion Icon: Jimmy Choo’s Rise to an Incredible Net Worth

Emma Roberts has strategically diversified her sources of income. She has been part of numerous films and television series including "Blow," "Nancy Drew," "Hotel for Dogs" and "Scream 4," all of which have significantly contributed to her financial success. Her foray into television, particularly her lead role in the Nickelodeon series "Unfabulous" not only brought her recognition but also paved the way for her debut album, "Unfabulous and More," released in 2005. Moreover, she has expanded her involvement in the industry by signing a valuable first-look production deal with Hulu.

The exact figures for her salary in "American Horror Story" remain undisclosed but industry estimates suggest she likely received around $150,000 per episode, per Parade. Additionally, her role in "Scream Queens," another Ryan Murphy production likely earned her a similar amount per episode, also estimated at approximately $150,000. Her involvement in movies like "Nerve" may have brought her earnings of around $2 million, considering the film's budget and her previous salary history. While the exact compensation for "The Hunt" remains undisclosed, given her star power, it's reasonable to assume she earned around $1 million. Her Netflix rom-com "Holidate" probably secured her a substantial payday, potentially in the vicinity of $2 million.

Also Read: Dakota Fanning Enjoyed Early Fame Before Starring in ‘Twilight’; What’s Her Net Worth?

Emma Roberts attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp | Getty Images | Photo by Dia Dipasupil

Emma Roberts has made some impressive real estate moves in recent years, showcasing her taste for luxurious properties. In 2018, she acquired a Mediterranean-style home in Los Feliz, Los Angeles for $4.02 million. Spanning 3,802 square feet, this exquisite residence features three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and two half bathrooms, nestled in the gated Laughlin Park community with lush, tropical landscaping.

In 2010, Roberts invested in a single-story home worth $1.25 million, spanning 2,124 square feet. Emma Roberts also demonstrated her acumen in the real estate market by selling a Los Feliz home in 2020 for just under $6 million. Notably, in April 2022, she made another significant investment, purchasing a residence in Hollywood Hills for $3.6 million.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emma Roberts (@emmaroberts)

Emma Roberts and Evan Peters attend the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party | Getty Images | Photo by Mike Coppola

Born in Rhinebeck, New York, on February 10, 1991, Emma Roberts comes from a family deeply rooted in the entertainment industry. Her parents are actor Eric Roberts and Kelly Cunningham and she is the niece of the iconic actress Julia Roberts. Emma Roberts' career took off at an early age and she began her acting journey with a role in the film "Blow" alongside Johnny Depp in 2001. Her breakthrough came with the lead role in Nickelodeon's "Unfabulous" series and she continued to thrive with roles in various movies and TV shows.

Emma Roberts's personal life has seen its share of public attention. She dated actor Alex Pettyfer from 2007 to 2008. Later, she embarked on a relationship with actor Evan Peters with whom she became engaged in March 2014. However, the couple eventually broke up in March 2019. Emma has since been in a relationship with actor Garrett Hedlund, and in August 2020, they revealed they were expecting their first child, a son.

Emma Roberts has garnered recognition and accolades throughout her career, showcasing her talent and appeal in various award categories.

FilmOut San Diego LGBT Film Festival Awards: In 2015, Emma Roberts earned the prestigious Best Actress in a Supporting Role award for her outstanding performance in "I Am Michael."

MTV Movie Awards: Emma Roberts clinched the "Best Kiss" award in 2014 for her memorable on-screen moment in "We're the Millers."

Maui Film Festival: She was honored with the "Shining Star Award" at the 2014 Maui Film Festival.

Nickelodeon Australian Kids' Choice Awards: Emma Roberts received nominations in the Nickelodeon Australian Kids' Choice Awards in various years, showcasing her popularity among young audiences. In 2005, she was nominated for "Favorite Rising Star" for her role in "Unfabulous." Subsequently, in 2007 and 2008, she received nominations for "Favorite Movie Star" for her roles in "Aquamarine" and "Nancy Drew" respectively.

What made Emma Roberts famous?

After making her acting debut in the crime film "Blow" (2001), Roberts gained recognition for her lead role as Addie Singer on the Nickelodeon television teen sitcom "Unfabulous" (2004–2007).

When did Emma Roberts and Evan Peters break up?

On June 12, 2015, Peters and Roberts called off their engagement and broke up after three years together.

Did Evan hurt Emma?

It was a complicated love story and Emma was once arrested in Montréal, Canada after a domestic violence incident where Evan Peters had a bite mark on him.

More from MARKETREALIST

What Is 'Burlesque' Star Cher's Net Worth?

Here are 10 Most Lucrative Book Deals That Celebrities Bagged for Their Tell-All Memoirs